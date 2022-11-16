Trending
Tcheky Karyo, Daisy Haggard to star in BBC thriller 'Boat Story'

By Karen Butler
Actor Tcheky Karyo is teaming up with the Williams brothers screenwriting team for a new British miniseries called "Boat Story." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/827b0f9ccb46bacbfd647f5b2964cb73/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Tcheky Karyo is set to star in Boat Story, another TV miniseries penned by Harry and Jack Williams, the scribes behind Karyo's celebrated mysteries, The Missing and Baptiste.

The six hour-long episodes will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom and on Amazon Freevee in the United States.

Daisy Haggard, Paterson Joseph, Joanna Scanlan, Craig Fairbrass and Phil Daniels co-star in the thriller.

"When two hard-up strangers, Janet and Samuel, stumble across a haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat, they can't believe their luck," a synopsis said. "After agreeing to sell it and split the cash, they quickly find themselves entangled with police, masked hitmen, and a sharp-suited gangster known only as 'The Tailor.'"

Filming is underway now in Yorkshire, England.

"We loved making The Tourist and Boat Story picks up where that left off -- tonally at least," Harry and Jack Williams said in a joint statement Tuesday.

"It's a morality tale and a thriller and other things that make it hard to define even though we seem to be attempting to define it. It's full of vulnerable, messed up and eccentric characters and we've cast some of our favorite actors to play them. We are excited to bring this to life along with our fellow directors."

