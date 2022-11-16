'The Recruit' trailer: Noah Centineo joins CIA in Netflix series

1/3

Noah Centineo stars in the new spy action-thriller series "The Recruit." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Recruit. The streaming service shared a trailer for the spy action-thriller series Wednesday featuring Noah Centineo. Advertisement

The Recruit follows Owen Hendricks (Centineo), a young lawyer who finds action and intrigue after joining the CIA.

"A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless the exonerate her of a series crime," an official description reads.

Aarti Mann, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Kristian Bruun, Laura Haddock, Colton Dunn and Fivel Stewart also star.

The Recruit is created and executive produced by former Castle and The Rookie showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley.

The series premieres Dec. 16 on Netflix.

Centineo is known for playing Peter in the To All the Boys movies, released on Netflix between 2018 and 2021. He recently portrayed Atom Smasher in the DC Comics film Black Adam.