Nov. 16, 2022 / 12:42 PM

'The Recruit' trailer: Noah Centineo joins CIA in Netflix series

By Annie Martin
Noah Centineo stars in the new spy action-thriller series "The Recruit." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dde8e74b9642b97b5fcc351091475e50/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Recruit.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the spy action-thriller series Wednesday featuring Noah Centineo.

The Recruit follows Owen Hendricks (Centineo), a young lawyer who finds action and intrigue after joining the CIA.

"A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless the exonerate her of a series crime," an official description reads.

Aarti Mann, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Kristian Bruun, Laura Haddock, Colton Dunn and Fivel Stewart also star.

The Recruit is created and executive produced by former Castle and The Rookie showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley.

The series premieres Dec. 16 on Netflix.

Centineo is known for playing Peter in the To All the Boys movies, released on Netflix between 2018 and 2021. He recently portrayed Atom Smasher in the DC Comics film Black Adam.

Latest Headlines

Tcheky Karyo, Daisy Haggard to star in BBC thriller 'Boat Story'
TV // 4 hours ago
Tcheky Karyo, Daisy Haggard to star in BBC thriller 'Boat Story'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Tcheky Karyo is set to star in "Boat Story," another TV miniseries penned by Harry and Jack Williams, the scribes behind Karyo's celebrated mysteries, "The Missing" and "Baptiste."
No Season 3 for 'Hunters' on Prime Video
TV // 5 hours ago
No Season 3 for 'Hunters' on Prime Video
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The alternate-history thriller, "Hunters,' has been canceled after two seasons on Prime Video.
'Santa Clauses' star Tim Allen still happy to be part of holiday magic
TV // 6 hours ago
'Santa Clauses' star Tim Allen still happy to be part of holiday magic
NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Tim Allen says he is proud that, for decades now, his "Toy Story" and "The Santa Clause" franchises have been positive parts of many people's childhoods and holiday traditions.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' poster teases adventure in Disney+ series
TV // 1 day ago
'National Treasure: Edge of History' poster teases adventure in Disney+ series
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "National Treasure: Edge of History," a new action-adventure series based on the "National Treasure" films, is coming to Disney+ in December.
'Single's Inferno 2' trailer teases new drama in Korean dating show
TV // 1 day ago
'Single's Inferno 2' trailer teases new drama in Korean dating show
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean reality dating show "Single's Inferno" will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
12.1M tune in for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 premiere
TV // 1 day ago
12.1M tune in for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 premiere
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- About 12.1 million viewers tuned in for the Season 5 premiere of Paramount's contemporary western, "Yellowstone."
'DWTS': Len Goodman retiring; Daniel Durant, Trevor Donovan get the boot
TV // 1 day ago
'DWTS': Len Goodman retiring; Daniel Durant, Trevor Donovan get the boot
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" judge Len Goodman has announced that the competition show's current 31st season will be his last.
'Andor' episodes heading to ABC, FX, Freeform, Hulu over Thanksgiving
TV // 2 days ago
'Andor' episodes heading to ABC, FX, Freeform, Hulu over Thanksgiving
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of the "Star Wars" series "Andor" will be available on ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu for the Thanksgiving holiday.
TV review: 'Santa Clauses' is magical enough, with a few coal lumps
TV // 2 days ago
TV review: 'Santa Clauses' is magical enough, with a few coal lumps
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses" mostly captures the magic of the three movies, but includes a few problematic jokes.
'Stranger Things' creators say Season 5 has 'a little bit of everything'
TV // 2 days ago
'Stranger Things' creators say Season 5 has 'a little bit of everything'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased the show's fifth and final season at a panel in Los Angeles.
