12.1M tune in for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 premiere

Christine Baumgartner and "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner (R) arrive for the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- About 12.1 million viewers tuned in for the Season 5 premiere of Paramount's contemporary western, Yellowstone. Samba TV said the number makes Kevin Costner's epic family drama the top scripted series premiere of the year. Advertisement

It takes into account the original and encore airings of the program's airing on multiple platforms Sunday into Monday.

The Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone, which didn't air as many times that first night, attracted about 11.2 million viewers.

The show about wealthy Montana ranchers co-stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.