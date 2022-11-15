'DWTS': Len Goodman retiring; Daniel Durant, Trevor Donovan get the boot

1/5

Daniel Durant was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman has announced that the competition show's current 31st season will be his last. "Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness and this will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars," Goodman, 78, said on Monday's episode.

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I've decided I want to spend more time with my children and family," he added. "I cannot thank enough the family of 'Dancing with the Stars,' it has been such a wonderful experience for me and I'm looking forward so much to next week's finale, I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant."

CODA actor Daniel Durant and 90210 alum Trevor Donovan -- and their professional partners Emma Slater and Britt Stewart -- became the latest celebrities eliminated from the competition.

Going into next week's finals are Shangela, Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey and Charli D'Amelio.

Previously eliminated stars this season include Jason Lewis, Teresa Giudice, Cheryl Ladd, Sam Champion, Joseph Baena, Jessie James Decker, Jordin Sparks, Heidi D'Amelio and Vinny Guadagnino.

Selma Blair, who is battling multiple sclerosis, voluntarily left the show, which now is streaming on Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC.

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro host the show. Judging alongside Goodman are Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.