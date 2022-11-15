Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 15, 2022 / 8:08 AM

'DWTS': Len Goodman retiring; Daniel Durant, Trevor Donovan get the boot

By Karen Butler
1/5
Daniel Durant was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8eec8f0137f0152b6335fb7f2c21ead1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Daniel Durant was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman has announced that the competition show's current 31st season will be his last.

"Whilst we all are getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it would also be with a touch of sadness and this will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars," Goodman, 78, said on Monday's episode.

Advertisement

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I've decided I want to spend more time with my children and family," he added. "I cannot thank enough the family of 'Dancing with the Stars,' it has been such a wonderful experience for me and I'm looking forward so much to next week's finale, I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant."

CODA actor Daniel Durant and 90210 alum Trevor Donovan -- and their professional partners Emma Slater and Britt Stewart -- became the latest celebrities eliminated from the competition.

Going into next week's finals are Shangela, Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey and Charli D'Amelio.

Advertisement

Previously eliminated stars this season include Jason Lewis, Teresa Giudice, Cheryl Ladd, Sam Champion, Joseph Baena, Jessie James Decker, Jordin Sparks, Heidi D'Amelio and Vinny Guadagnino.

Selma Blair, who is battling multiple sclerosis, voluntarily left the show, which now is streaming on Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC.

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro host the show. Judging alongside Goodman are Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Read More

Wes Bentley: Jamie feels anger, hatred in 'Yellowstone' S5 Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview 'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!' Jason Ritter: 'Slumberkins' is 'beautiful' connection to late dad John Ritter

Latest Headlines

12.1M tune in for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 premiere
TV // 1 minute ago
12.1M tune in for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 premiere
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- About 12.1 million viewers tuned in for the Season 5 premiere of Paramount's contemporary western, "Yellowstone."
'Andor' episodes heading to ABC, FX, Freeform, Hulu over Thanksgiving
TV // 19 hours ago
'Andor' episodes heading to ABC, FX, Freeform, Hulu over Thanksgiving
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of the "Star Wars" series "Andor" will be available on ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu for the Thanksgiving holiday.
TV review: 'Santa Clauses' is magical enough, with a few coal lumps
TV // 20 hours ago
TV review: 'Santa Clauses' is magical enough, with a few coal lumps
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses" mostly captures the magic of the three movies, but includes a few problematic jokes.
'Stranger Things' creators say Season 5 has 'a little bit of everything'
TV // 22 hours ago
'Stranger Things' creators say Season 5 has 'a little bit of everything'
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased the show's fifth and final season at a panel in Los Angeles.
Wes Bentley: Jamie feels anger, hatred in 'Yellowstone' S5
TV // 22 hours ago
Wes Bentley: Jamie feels anger, hatred in 'Yellowstone' S5
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Wes Bentley says his "Yellowstone" character, Jamie Dutton, is starting to accept his place in his adopted family in Season 5, but that doesn't mean he likes it.
Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
TV // 23 hours ago
Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Kevin Costner will soon be seen hosting a docu-series about the 150th anniversary of one of the world's most majestic sites, Yellowstone National Park.
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first teaser for its "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," on Sunday.
Dave Chappelle, 'SNL' send up HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
TV // 1 day ago
Dave Chappelle, 'SNL' send up HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, appearing in a sketch that lampooned HBO's new fantasy drama, "House of the Dragon."
Keke Palmer to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 3
TV // 1 day ago
Keke Palmer to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 3
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer is set to guest host the Dec. 3 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!'
TV // 3 days ago
'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!'
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone says it didn't take much to get him to star in "Tulsa King," a new crime drama from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and "Sopranos" writer-producer Terence Winter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Jay Leno cancels conference appearance after he is burned in car fire
Jay Leno cancels conference appearance after he is burned in car fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement