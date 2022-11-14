Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview

1/5

"Yellowstone 150 with Kevin Costner" is to premiere Sunday. Photo courtesy of Fox Nation.

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Kevin Costner -- who is famous for starring in screen westerns like Yellowstone, Wyatt Earp, Dances with Wolves and Silverado -- will soon be seen hosting a docu-series about the 150th anniversary of one of the world's most majestic sites, Yellowstone National Park. "I grew up in the inner city. I was born in a place called Compton, Calif.," the 67-year-old actor said in footage released Monday to promote his four-episode program, Yellowstone 150 with Kevin Costner, which is to premiere Sunday on Fox Nation. Advertisement

"But I remember when I got my first glimpse of the Rocky Mountains. It was like the scales came off my eyes and I thought, 'Could there be a place like this in the world where these rivers cut through these mountains that were so high and the animals you could see by the thousands?'"

Costner, who lives in Montana where part of the park is located, dates his fascination with the wilderness back to when he was seven years old and first saw pictures of Native Americans maneuvering canoes through the water.

"I wanted so much to be in a lake by myself without a ripple going somewhere," the actor said, recalling how he built three canoes by the time he was 18.

The last one was actually seaworthy.

"I didn't know that any one turn could have turned me over, maybe stopped my life," he said. "But I was determined to be out there, be in this environment."

In the series, Costner discusses the events that led to Yellowstone National Park's preservation and how it looks very much the same as it has for more than a century.

The actor explores the park, which also stretches into Wyoming and Idaho, in winter when up to 15 feet of snow can cover the ground in negative 40-degree temperatures and in spring when millions of animals return.

The series also reviews the 10,000-year history of humans, according to the streaming service.

Costner told UPI in a 2020 interview why he still loves living in the Mountain-Prairie Region.

"There is nothing more beautiful than horses running and landscapes that are untainted," he said.

"I am sitting in the Bitterroot Mountains exactly where Lewis and Clark came down. The only thing ugly about it are buildings and trash along the highway."