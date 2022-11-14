Advertisement
TV
Nov. 14, 2022 / 9:01 AM

Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview

By Karen Butler
1/5
"Yellowstone 150 with Kevin Costner" is to premiere Sunday. Photo courtesy of Fox Nation.
"Yellowstone 150 with Kevin Costner" is to premiere Sunday. Photo courtesy of Fox Nation.

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Kevin Costner -- who is famous for starring in screen westerns like Yellowstone, Wyatt Earp, Dances with Wolves and Silverado -- will soon be seen hosting a docu-series about the 150th anniversary of one of the world's most majestic sites, Yellowstone National Park.

"I grew up in the inner city. I was born in a place called Compton, Calif.," the 67-year-old actor said in footage released Monday to promote his four-episode program, Yellowstone 150 with Kevin Costner, which is to premiere Sunday on Fox Nation.

Advertisement

"But I remember when I got my first glimpse of the Rocky Mountains. It was like the scales came off my eyes and I thought, 'Could there be a place like this in the world where these rivers cut through these mountains that were so high and the animals you could see by the thousands?'"

Costner, who lives in Montana where part of the park is located, dates his fascination with the wilderness back to when he was seven years old and first saw pictures of Native Americans maneuvering canoes through the water.

"I wanted so much to be in a lake by myself without a ripple going somewhere," the actor said, recalling how he built three canoes by the time he was 18.

Advertisement

The last one was actually seaworthy.

"I didn't know that any one turn could have turned me over, maybe stopped my life," he said. "But I was determined to be out there, be in this environment."

In the series, Costner discusses the events that led to Yellowstone National Park's preservation and how it looks very much the same as it has for more than a century.

The actor explores the park, which also stretches into Wyoming and Idaho, in winter when up to 15 feet of snow can cover the ground in negative 40-degree temperatures and in spring when millions of animals return.

The series also reviews the 10,000-year history of humans, according to the streaming service.

Costner told UPI in a 2020 interview why he still loves living in the Mountain-Prairie Region.

"There is nothing more beautiful than horses running and landscapes that are untainted," he said.

"I am sitting in the Bitterroot Mountains exactly where Lewis and Clark came down. The only thing ugly about it are buildings and trash along the highway."

Advertisement

Read More

'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!' Jason Ritter: 'Slumberkins' is 'beautiful' connection to late dad John Ritter 'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs

Latest Headlines

Wes Bentley: Jamie feels anger, hatred in 'Yellowstone' S5
TV // 2 minutes ago
Wes Bentley: Jamie feels anger, hatred in 'Yellowstone' S5
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Wes Bentley says his "Yellowstone" character, Jamie Dutton, is starting to accept his place in his adopted family in Season 5, but that doesn't mean he likes it.
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
TV // 12 hours ago
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first teaser for its "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," on Sunday.
Dave Chappelle, 'SNL' send up HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
TV // 23 hours ago
Dave Chappelle, 'SNL' send up HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, appearing in a sketch that lampooned HBO's new fantasy drama, "House of the Dragon."
Keke Palmer to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 3
TV // 1 day ago
Keke Palmer to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 3
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer is set to guest host the Dec. 3 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!'
TV // 2 days ago
'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!'
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone says it didn't take much to get him to star in "Tulsa King," a new crime drama from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and "Sopranos" writer-producer Terence Winter.
Jason Ritter: 'Slumberkins' is 'beautiful' connection to late dad John Ritter
TV // 2 days ago
Jason Ritter: 'Slumberkins' is 'beautiful' connection to late dad John Ritter
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jason Ritter says his new preschool puppet program, "Slumberkins," reflects his family values and makes him feel connected to his late father, comedy icon John Ritter.
'NCIS' shows to have 'NCISverse' crossover in January
TV // 2 days ago
'NCIS' shows to have 'NCISverse' crossover in January
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" will have a three-hour crossover event in January.
'Money Heist: Korea': Netflix shares Part 2 teaser, release date
TV // 2 days ago
'Money Heist: Korea': Netflix shares Part 2 teaser, release date
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area" will return with new episodes in December.
'Mythic Quest' cast explores new dynamics, new set in Season 3
TV // 3 days ago
'Mythic Quest' cast explores new dynamics, new set in Season 3
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "Mythic Quest" stars Charlotte Nicdao, Jessie Ennis, Danny Pudi and Naomi Ekperigin discuss the changes afoot for their characters in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ comedy.
Ashley Tisdale to star in CBS sitcom 'Brutally Honest'
TV // 3 days ago
Ashley Tisdale to star in CBS sitcom 'Brutally Honest'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ashley Tisdale is set to star in and executive produce a new CBS sitcom called "Brutally Honest" based on her life.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Dave Chappelle, 'SNL' send up HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
Dave Chappelle, 'SNL' send up HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
'Black Panther' tops North American box office with $180M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement