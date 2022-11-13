Advertisement
Nov. 13, 2022 / 9:05 PM

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser

Isabel May, Elsa from the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," narrates the 30-second clip.

By Karen Butler
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will soon be seen in the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923." Photo courtesy of Paramount
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first teaser for its Yellowstone prequel, 1923, on Sunday.

The western will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, ancestors of formidable Montana cattle rancher John Dutton, played on Yellowstone by Kevin Costner.

Set to premiere on Dec. 19, "the series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

The ensemble also features Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.

This weekend's 30-second preview shows Jacob riding a horse and Cara wielding a shot gun, as Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), the beloved heroine of the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, can be heard in voiceover saying, "Violence has always haunted this family."

"It followed us from the Scottish Highlands to the slums of Dublin. It followed us here," she said. "Where it doesn't follow, we hunt it down, we seek it."

