'Mythic Quest' cast explores new dynamics, new set in Season 3

Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) tries to develop her own video game in "Mythic Quest" Season 3. Photo courtesy of Apple

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Mythic Quest cast members said Season 3 of the comedy, premiering Friday on Apple TV+, pairs them off to explore new dynamics. Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) have opened their own gaming studio, GrimPop, and taken some Mythic Quest programmers with them. Advertisement

"All the dynamics that you know and love are still there, but they have some new flavors now," Nicdao, 31, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "Almost everybody in the cast of characters is in an entirely new position this season."

When Ian left Mythic Quest, the company he founded, that left executive David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) in charge. His former assistant, Jo (Jessie Ennis), returns to serve him after spending Season 2 shadowing Brad (Danny Pudi).

"It's a new attitude with which she's approaching the job," Ennis, 31, said. "She tries to reform her addiction to power."

Despite his new authority, David still has very little power compared to Ian and Brad. So, Jo's evil grin pokes through when she obtains the upper hand, and Ennis said she gets requests for her unique laugh.

"This is what we call the Jo squeak now," Ennis said. "I never imagined I'd play a character with a catchphrase, but a squeak works for me. The squeak is very fun."

Brad has just returned to Mythic Quest after serving eight months in prison for insider trading. He cannot hold an executive title, so he works as a janitor.

"He's realizing he does need to work with people," Pudi, 43, said. "Maybe he doesn't want to admit it, but there is a connection there that is of value to him."

Brad finds he can still advise HR head Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) without holding a position on the Mythic Quest board. Ekperigin, 38, said Carol learns from Brad's experience and finds other employees of value at Mythic Quest.

"We get to see both Brad and Carol connecting with people in the office that they didn't pay attention to before," Ekperigin said. "Suddenly, they have to win over these people real quick, real well to stay afloat."

Season 3 picks up when Brad is at his parole board interview, so he served his sentence between seasons. Pudi had some thoughts about how Brad acquitted himself to hard time.

"He's had another opportunity to analyze a structure and find out all the different powers at play," Pudi said. "So I think he's coming in with fresh eyes and I think a lot of gratitude, gratitude that he's out."

Pudi said he enjoys Brad's new janitor uniform, compared to his previous business casual wardrobe. Pudi said he also enjoys the props that come with playing a janitor, including gadgets, badges and tool belt.

"Usually the fittings last longer because it's important the fit matters more," Pudi said. "With this one they were just like, 'Yeah, that looks good. That'll drape right over.'"

GrimPop has recruited Mythic Quest programmer Dana (Imani Hakim) to work with them. Poppy and Dana share space so they have more scenes together, but Poppy still has her partnership with Ian, which has grown, too.

"They are both doing their best to build a healthy partnership for the first time in their working relationship," Nicdao said. "They are trying to support each other. All the pitfalls of their relationship are still there and they're pretty difficult to avoid."

The GrimPop office has entirely white walls and floors, which complicates filming.

"We have to wear little booties over our shoes to stop us from leaving footprints on the floor," Nicdao said.

Jo visits the GrimPop office, and Ennis said the white set made for flattering lighting. However, she also had to clean her shoes before filming.

"They had sticker pads we had to walk on to get any dust and dirt off the bottoms of our shoes," Ennis said.

Pudi also is looking forward to reuniting with the cast of Community. Peacock has ordered a feature film based on the show.

Community was about a community college study group. Pudi said he is less concerned about what the movie has in store for his character, Abed, and more interested to learn how it explains Abed's life after the show.

"I'll be interested to see what Abed's been up to," Pudi said. "Is he making films? Is he in a relationship? Where does he live? Those are the questions I'm excited about."

New episodes of Mythic Quest premiere Fridays on Apple TV+.

