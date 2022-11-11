Mariah Carey to headline CBS Christmas special Dec. 20

1/5

Mariah Carey is getting a CBS Christmas special. File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- CBS has announced plans to air a new 2-hour special called Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! on Dec. 20. This Christmas present will unwrap on 12/20... Advertisement ❤️, Mariah & CBS pic.twitter.com/BntKCNX8u0— CBS (@CBS) November 10, 2022

Filmed at New York's famed Madison Square Garden, the program features the Grammy winner performing some of her holiday favorites, including her iconic "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

The pop music star also is promoting an ant-bullying story she wrote for children called The Christmas Princess.

She told CBS Mornings this week the book was inspired by her own struggles as a child.

"I wasn't taught how to understand that I actually was OK to just be me," she said.

Moments from Mariah Carey's career

Mariah Carey won Top Pop Artist at the Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991. Earlier that year, her album self-titled album topped the Billboard charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Carey responded to country music legend's public declaration that Carey is "the queen of Christmas" on Twitter Thursday.

"Dolly, let's settle this one...You are the Queen of Everything! The Queen of the World, The Queen of Christmas, The Queen of Mine!! Love you!!!!" Carey tweeted.

