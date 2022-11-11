Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 11, 2022 / 9:13 AM

'Grey's Anatomy' teaser shows Meredith Grey preparing to leave Seattle

By Karen Butler
1/4
Ellen Pompeo's character Meredith Grey is only expected to appear in two more episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" this season because she is working on an as-yet-untitled Hulu series. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fc1ac0ee11882e165e24da895b0e3736/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ellen Pompeo's character Meredith Grey is only expected to appear in two more episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" this season because she is working on an as-yet-untitled Hulu series. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- ABC has released a teaser for the mid-season return of Grey's Anatomy that shows Ellen Pompeo's character Meredith Grey leaving Seattle for Boston.

Advertisement

The first half of Season 19 wrapped up Thursday night.

The season is slated to resume on Feb. 23, but Meredith is only expected to appear in two of the remaining episodes, the mid-season premiere and the season finale.

It is unclear whether Pompeo would return for a 20th season should the medical drama be renewed.

Her absence from the second half of the season is due to her work on an as-yet-untitled Hulu series.

She remains an executive producer on the series and her voice will continue to be heard narrating the remaining Season 19 episodes.

Ellen Pompeo turns 53: a look back

Pompeo arrives at the at the Toronto International Film Festival gala screening of "Moonlight Mile" in Toronto on September 9, 2002. The following year she co-starred with Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn and Will Ferrell in "Old School." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Melissa George: 'Mosquito Coast' Season 2 has much more Margot 'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs

Latest Headlines

'Mythic Quest' cast explores new dynamics, new set in Season 3
TV // 54 minutes ago
'Mythic Quest' cast explores new dynamics, new set in Season 3
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "Mythic Quest" stars Charlotte Nicdao, Jessie Ennis, Danny Pudi and Naomi Ekperigin discuss the changes afoot for their characters in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ comedy.
Ashley Tisdale to star in CBS sitcom 'Brutally Honest'
TV // 1 hour ago
Ashley Tisdale to star in CBS sitcom 'Brutally Honest'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ashley Tisdale is set to star in and executive produce a new CBS sitcom called "Brutally Honest" based on her life.
Mariah Carey to headline CBS Christmas special Dec. 20
TV // 1 hour ago
Mariah Carey to headline CBS Christmas special Dec. 20
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- CBS has announced plans to air a new 2-hour special called "Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!" on Dec. 20.
AMC working on series based on George Clooney's 'Good Night, and Good Luck'
TV // 2 hours ago
AMC working on series based on George Clooney's 'Good Night, and Good Luck'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- AMC Networks has announced it opened a writers' room to develop a TV series based on George Clooney's valentine to 1950s broadcast journalism, "Good Night, and Good Luck."
Melissa George: 'Mosquito Coast' Season 2 has much more Margot
TV // 3 hours ago
Melissa George: 'Mosquito Coast' Season 2 has much more Margot
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Melissa George says Season 2 of "The Mosquito Coast" focuses on and fleshes out her character Margot.
Heroes seek a powerful artifact in 'Dragon Age: Absolution' trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
Heroes seek a powerful artifact in 'Dragon Age: Absolution' trailer
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix has released a new trailer for "Dragon Age: Absolution," a new series based on Bioware's series of role playing games.
'Friend of the Family' subject Jan Broberg appears in finale
TV // 21 hours ago
'Friend of the Family' subject Jan Broberg appears in finale
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Peacock released a still photo and clip of the real Jan Broberg playing a therapist in the series "A Friend of the Family," which depicts Broberg's childhood kidnappings.
HBO releases trailer for 'My So-Called High School Rank'
TV // 21 hours ago
HBO releases trailer for 'My So-Called High School Rank'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- HBO has released a trailer for the upcoming documentary "My So-Called High School Rank," which follows the production of the musical "Ranked," in high schools across the United States.
'José Andrés and Family in Spain' to premiere Dec. 27
TV // 22 hours ago
'José Andrés and Family in Spain' to premiere Dec. 27
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "José Andrés and Family in Spain," which follows the world renowned chef and humanitarian and his American daughters on a culinary journey though Spain, will premiere on Dec. 27 on Discovery+.
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
TV // 23 hours ago
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, who won New Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the year at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, performed "Heart like a Truck" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
A mysterious evil appears in 'Quiet Part Loud' trailer
A mysterious evil appears in 'Quiet Part Loud' trailer
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio
Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement