Nov. 11, 2022 / 12:05 PM

'NCIS' shows to have 'NCISverse' crossover in January

By Annie Martin
1/5
Wilmer Valderrama plays Nick Torres on "NCIS." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/26038ddf40397fa92634713c7cf624b0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Wilmer Valderrama plays Nick Torres on "NCIS." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- NCIS and its spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i will have a crossover event in January.

CBS said in a press release Friday that it will hold a three-hour NCISverse crossover event Jan. 2. The special will air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

"We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers," CBS EVP of current programs Amy Reisenbach said. "The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life. They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond."

The crossover will see team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads.

"On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and his former students immediately suspect foul play. While investigating his past, they uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. Members of the team are suddenly kidnapped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own," an official description reads.

NCIS is in its 20th season and stars David McCallum, Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama. Longtime cast member Mark Harmon left the show in October 2021 after 18 seasons.

NCIS: Los Angeles is in its 14th season and stars Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, LL Cool J and Eric Christian Olsen, while NCIS: Hawai'i is in its second season and stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Yasmine Al-Bustami.

