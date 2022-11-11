Trending
TV
Nov. 11, 2022

'Money Heist: Korea': Netflix shares Part 2 teaser, release date

By Annie Martin

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area will return with new episodes in December.

Netflix shared a teaser and release date for Part 2 of the crime drama series Thursday.

Part 2 will see the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) and his crew plan their escape from the Korea Unified Mint.

The teaser introduces the new character Seoul, played by Im Ji-yeon.

"Everything is falling apart. There's one last chance to escape. Now the real heist begins. Get ready for the next plan!" an official description reads.

Part 2 will premiere Dec. 9 on Netflix.

Money Heist: Korea is based on the Spanish series Money Heist, which aired from 2017 to 2021. Both shows follow a team of thieves as they plan and execute a heist on a major bank.

The Korean version takes place in a world where North and South Korea are on the verge of a peaceful reunification.

Netflix is also developing Berlin, a spinoff of the original Spanish series starring Pedro Alonso as his character Berlin.

