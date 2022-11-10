'José Andrés and Family in Spain' to premiere Dec. 27

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Discovery + has announced a release date for the upcoming mini-series José Andrés and Family in Spain, which will follow the world renowned chef and humanitarian on a journey through his native Spain with his American daughters Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés.
"Along with mouth-watering food, there are adventures, from paragliding across the volcanic landscape of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands to milking goats to learn how speciality cheese is made in Asturias," read a press release from Discovery + on Thursday. "At each stop along the way they will meet local experts, celebrated chefs and old friends, who reveal insider secrets and traditions to cook exquisite dishes."