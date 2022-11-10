'José Andrés and Family in Spain' to premiere Dec. 27

1/5

Discovery + has announced a release date for "José Andrés and Family in Spain," which will follow the world renowned chef and humanitarian on a culinary journey through Spain. Photo courtesy of Discovery +

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Discovery + has announced a release date for the upcoming mini-series José Andrés and Family in Spain, which will follow the world renowned chef and humanitarian on a journey through his native Spain with his American daughters Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés. "Along with mouth-watering food, there are adventures, from paragliding across the volcanic landscape of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands to milking goats to learn how speciality cheese is made in Asturias," read a press release from Discovery + on Thursday. "At each stop along the way they will meet local experts, celebrated chefs and old friends, who reveal insider secrets and traditions to cook exquisite dishes." Advertisement

In 2010, Andrés founded the World Central Kitchen which "uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond." The World Central Kitchen has been front and center during pivotal crises, providing over 3.6 million meals to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria and partnering with restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic to help fight food scarcity.

In 2016, Andrés was awarded the National Humanities Medal for 2015 by then-President Barak Obama.

"Come with me and my family on our amazing journey across Spain where we will eat our way through every region and see what makes Spanish food the best in the world," said Andrés.

José Andrés and Family in Spain will premiere on Dec. 27 on Discovery +.