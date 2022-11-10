Trending
Nov. 10, 2022 / 1:23 PM

HBO releases trailer for 'My So-Called High School Rank'

By Patrick Hilsman
HBO has released a promotional poster for "My So-Called High School Rank," which will premiere on Nov. 29. Photo courtesy of HBO
HBO has released a promotional poster for "My So-Called High School Rank," which will premiere on Nov. 29. Photo courtesy of HBO

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- HBO has released a trailer for the new documentary My So-Called High School Rank.

The documentary chronicles "the creation of a musical theater production at Granite Bay High School in Sacramento, CA, inspired by students' stories of the constant pressures to achieve a top-rank in every part of their lives to get ahead in today's fierce college admissions process," according to a press release from HBO on Thursday.

The theater production of the musical "Ranked" at Granite Bay High School was coincidentally in the works weeks before Rick Singer and the "Varsity Blues" scandal became national news.

The case involved $25 million worth of bribes to William Rick Singer from parents in exchange for preferential treatment in college admissions. The FBI dubbed their investigation of the scandal "Operation Varsity Blues."

"As news emerged of the production of a musical exploring these critical issues, other schools reached out to stage their own productions," said the press release.

"The documentary chronicles auditions and rehearsals at three high schools from Ripley, WV, to Cupertino, CA, as well as to the Bronx, NY, were students face similar challenges despite dramatically different life circumstances."

My So-Called High School Rank will premiere Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. EST on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

