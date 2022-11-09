Trending
Nov. 9, 2022 / 11:01 AM

TV review: 'The Calling' delivers profound revelations in cop drama

By Fred Topel
1/5
Avi (Jeff Wilbusch) and Janine (Juliana Canfield) partner up in "The Calling." Photo courtesy of Peacock
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Calling, premiering Thursday on Peacock with all eight episodes, brings a profound spiritual theme to the cop drama formula. It is a unique take on the tried-and-true crime show, but also relevant to any genre -- and real life, too.

Detective Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch) uses his study of the Talmud to help him question witnesses and interrogate suspects. Avi is able to get confessions just by encouraging suspects to open up.

This is a super power for a detective, but really what Avi is doing could be universal. It just so happens that Judaism led him down the path.

Avi follows his intuition about people, and he bases his intuition on observations from the Talmud. However, anyone of any faith could develop a universal intuition about people based on common behavior and thinking critically about social cues.

When sitting with a suspect, Avi makes them feel seen and heard. A lack of that is likely what led them to commit the crime in the first place, so showing them compassion is more effective than intimidation.

When a witness is covering up something, Avi's silence is more threatening than any question he could ask. The nervous witness wonders what he's thinking and ends up giving more away.

If Avi weren't a Talmudic scholar, his co-workers might call him psychic. It's really just the process of recognizing certain behavior and letting it incriminate itself, but if the Talmud teaches Avi to see people that clearly, more power to him.

Janine Harris (Juliana Canfield) requests to partner with Avi, so she can learn from him. This is the classic reluctant buddy cop dynamic, because Avi works alone.

Janine does learn from Avi. Also, with her objective perspective, Janine can point out Avi's blind spots.

Capt. Davies (Karen Robinson) is a unique authority figure for a cop show in that she does support Avi's unique methods. Davies assigns Avi when the case needs more than standard detective legwork, but shel plays the authority card when Avi oversteps.

Detective Malzone (Michael Mosley) is another member of the force who admires Avi's skills. Malzone just doesn't have them, so he represents that old-school detective.

Avi can get aggressive when a suspect warrants it. It's more powerful than a blowhard detective since we've seen the control Avi has, so he's intensifying his tone deliberately.

These characters make the case of a missing boy far more engrossing than the usual Law & Order crime, no offense to the tried-and-true genre staple. But The Calling can apply Avi to any sort of future crime and find compelling new aspects of a familiar genre.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

