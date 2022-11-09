Steve Burton to join 'Days of Our Lives' in 2023

Steve Burton attends the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Steve Burton is joining the cast of Days of Our Lives. The 52-year-old actor will reprise Harris Michaels on the Peacock soap opera in 2023, TVLine reported Wednesday. Advertisement

Burton's character will have "a thrilling new storyline," according to People. Fans can expect "more mystery, high-stakes adventure, and romance."

Burton joins veteran cast members Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn.

The actor made his debut as Harris on Days of Our Lives in 1988. He most recently appeared as the character in the Peacock spinoff Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

The news follows Burton's exit from ABC soap opera General Hospital in November 2021. The actor, who played Jason Morgan for years, said he was fired from the show for refusing to adhere to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Days of Our Lives originally premiered on NBC in 1965 and moved to Peacock in September.