Nov. 9, 2022 / 10:01 AM

Sophie Turner to play jewel thief in 'Joan' series

By Annie Martin
Sophie Turner will play Joan Hannington in the ITVX series "Joan." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2517c1d7423afa20c195a6dc9b4d7c1c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner will star in the new series Joan.

ITV said in a press release Wednesday that Turner, 26, will play Joan Hannington in the drama series.

Joan explores the life of Hannington, a notorious British jewel thief. The series takes place in 1980s London and follows Hannington's rise from petty offender to highly talented diamond thief and criminal mastermind.

"Making full use of her sharp intelligence, charm, and her talent for impersonation and performance, we follow the twists and turns in Joan's life, the ups and downs, the heartache and the joy, which makes her story a compelling television drama," an official description reads.

Joan is based on Hannington's memoirs and created for television by Anna Symon. Ruth Kenley-Letts, Jenny Van Der Lane and Neil Blair will executive produce, with Richard Laxton as director.

"I'm so excited to be bringing Joan Hannington's fascinating life story to screen in Joan. She is one of the most notorious figures in the criminal underworld of London, earning her the nickname 'The Godmother,'" Turner said. "A woman who goes between her thriving and daring career as a jewel thief, all whilst trying to get her daughter back from social services, we see a mother in despair swept up in the exhilarating world of crime."

Joan will film in London in spring 2023 and air on ITVX, ITV's new, free streaming service.

Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She has since starred in The Staircase and the film Do Revenge.

