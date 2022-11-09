Trending
Nov. 9, 2022

'Blood & Water' stars face 'dark new force' in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Blood & Water Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Ama Qamata and Khosi Ngema.

Blood & Water is a South African teen drama series centering on classmates Puleng (Qamata) and Fikile (Ngema). The pair previously learned they are half-sisters, with Fikile having been kidnapped at birth.

Season 3 teases new drama for Puleng, Fikile and the students of Parkhurst College.

"A dark new force has entered the lives our Parkhurst faves and their lives will never be the same again. Friendships will be pushed, lovers tested and not everyone will make it out alive," an official description reads.

Gail Mabalane, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel, Arno Greeff, Getmore Sithole and Odwa Gwanya also star.

Season 3 premieres Nov. 25 on Netflix.

