Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 9, 2022 / 11:28 AM

Antoni Porowski would 'be OK' with 'Queer Eye' cast being replaced

By Annie Martin
1/4
Antoni Porowski addressed the possibility of the "Queer Eye" stars eventually being replaced with a younger cast. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/248b2fd8494cee8ef3fa0e2e0bea9d4f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Antoni Porowski addressed the possibility of the "Queer Eye" stars eventually being replaced with a younger cast. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski says he'd "be OK" with the cast ultimately being replaced.

The 38-year-old television personality addressed the possibility of the Queer Eye stars eventually being replaced with a younger cast during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Porowski stars with Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness on Queer Eye, which itself is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

On WWHL, Porowski responded to France's recent comments to Insider that the audience will eventually "want somebody younger and hipper to advise them."

"Well, I'm all for love abundance, so we don't have to be the only ones," Porowski said. "Eventually I think we're gonna have to pass the torch, and I hope that the show goes on forever because I think that it's important, it has meaning, and I'd be okay with it."

"Hopefully I have a job lined up, but you know," he added.

Porowski confirmed that he and the cast will return for Season 7, which takes place in New Orleans, La. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the season.

Advertisement

"It's Netflix, so we'll find out like five days before it comes out," Porowski said.

The Queer Eye cast started filming Season 7 in June.

Read More

'Queer Eye' stars begin filming Season 7 in New Orleans Jennifer Aniston shares fertility struggles: 'The ship has sailed' Chanel West Coast introduces newborn daughter Bowie What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'The Calling' delivers profound revelations in cop drama
TV // 27 minutes ago
TV review: 'The Calling' delivers profound revelations in cop drama
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "The Calling" is about a religious detective (Jeff Wilbusch) who uses the Talmud to guide his investigations, but it's really about how everybody could be more empathetic.
Sophie Turner to play jewel thief in 'Joan' series
TV // 1 hour ago
Sophie Turner to play jewel thief in 'Joan' series
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner will play Joan Hannington in the ITVX series "Joan."
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' announces Thanksgiving marathon titles
TV // 19 hours ago
'Mystery Science Theater 3000' announces Thanksgiving marathon titles
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Mystery Science Theater 3000" announced titles for their Thanksgiving 2022 marathon on Tuesday. "MST3K" "Turkey Day" Marathon begins at 7 a.m. EST on Nov. 24.
Justin Trudeau to appear on 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs the World'
TV // 19 hours ago
Justin Trudeau to appear on 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs the World'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a guest appearance on "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs the World."
Casey Anthony speaks out in new Peacock series
TV // 21 hours ago
Casey Anthony speaks out in new Peacock series
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Casey Anthony will speak out in the new Peacock limited series "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies."
'Bad Sisters': Sharon Horgan series renewed for Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
'Bad Sisters': Sharon Horgan series renewed for Season 2
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Bad Sisters," a dark comedy series developed by and starring Sharon Horgan, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'True Detective' Season 4 begins production in Iceland
TV // 22 hours ago
'True Detective' Season 4 begins production in Iceland
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country," a new season starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, is coming to HBO.
'The Empress': Netflix renews period drama for Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Empress': Netflix renews period drama for Season 2
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "The Empress," a period drama about Empress Elisabeth of Austria, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 to premiere in December
TV // 23 hours ago
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 to premiere in December
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Too Hot to Handle" will return for a fourth season on Netflix in December.
'Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed through 2025: '2 more seasons!'
TV // 1 day ago
'Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed through 2025: '2 more seasons!'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson celebrated her daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," being renewed at NBCUniversal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
Casey Anthony speaks out in new Peacock series
Casey Anthony speaks out in new Peacock series
'True Detective' Season 4 begins production in Iceland
'True Detective' Season 4 begins production in Iceland
Jennifer Aniston shares fertility struggles: 'The ship has sailed'
Jennifer Aniston shares fertility struggles: 'The ship has sailed'
'Weird Al' Yankovic performs medley with classroom instruments on 'Tonight Show'
'Weird Al' Yankovic performs medley with classroom instruments on 'Tonight Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement