Nov. 8, 2022

Justin Trudeau to appear on 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs the World'

By Patrick Hilsman
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make an appearance on "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs The World" File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0839a50466852bc03f63035c682fc007/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will appear as a guest on Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs the World.

World of Wonder announced the appearance Tuesday, along with a list of guest judges, including Anjulie, Gary Janetti, Hollywood Jade, Jeanne Beker, Joe Zee, Monét X Change and Priyanka. The stars will join Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor at the judges' table.

"Queens' talents are tested in maxi and mini challenges challenges and lip synch battles, where one queen wins the chance to eliminate a fellow competitor until a winner is crowned," reads the press release.

On Oct. 17, World of Wonder announced that Anita Wigl'it, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, Vanity Milan and Victoria Scone would compete on Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs the World.

Icesis Couture won Season 2 of Canada's Drag Race, while Rita Baga was runner up on Season 1. Ra'Jah O'Hara was a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 and runner up on All-Stars Season 6.

The series will premiere on Nov. 18 on Crave in Canada and on WOW Presents Plus in the United States.

WOW Presents posted a full-length trailer for the first season of Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs the World on Tuesday.

Blu Hydrangea won RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World, which concluded in early March.

