Nov. 8, 2022 / 11:54 AM

'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 to premiere in December

By Annie Martin
Mario Lopez appears in a teaser for "Too Hot to Handle" Season 4.
Mario Lopez appears in a teaser for "Too Hot to Handle" Season 4.

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Too Hot to Handle will return for a fourth season on Netflix in December.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date, Dec. 7, for the season Tuesday.

Too Hot to Handle is hosted by a virtual assistant named Lana. The show features 10 singles who live together in a house for four weeks and are eliminated if they engage in any sexual activity.

Contestants go into the series not knowing the rules and thinking they are participating in a different reality show. The Season 4 teaser features Mario Lopez introducing the fake series Wild Love.

"This is Wild Love, the dating show that harnesses the power of adrenaline to help you fall in love harder, and more intensely, than ever," he says. "Ten super hot singles are about to push their love lives to the limits."

Netflix's other dating series include Love is Blind, which returned for a third season in October. The show was renewed through Season 5 in March.

