Nov. 8, 2022 / 3:58 PM

'Mystery Science Theater 3000' announces Thanksgiving marathon titles

By Fred Topel
1/5
Felicia Day hosts the "Mystery Science Theater 3000" Turkey Day Marathon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Mystery Science Theater 3000 announced the titles for its 2022 Thanksgiving Day marathon on Tuesday. The "Turkey Day" marathon begins at 7 a.m. EST.

Eight classic episodes have been "surgically enhanced" with upscaled high definition resolution. Two episodes and a short film come from the most recent new season.

The films screening on Thanksgiving Day 2022 are The Sword and the Dragon, The Starfighters, Catalina Caper, Horror of Party Beach, Santo in the Treasure of Dracula, Beyond Atlantis, Warrior of the Lost World, City Limits, Parts: The Clonus Horror, Mitchell and the short Sleep for Health. New films begin every two hours.

Felicia Day and Rebecca Hanson host this year's "Turkey Day" marathon. In the episodes, astronauts make fun of bad movies they are forced to watch with their robot companions.

Hanson is the puppeteer who plays the robot GPC. Day plays Kinga Forrester, descendent of the evil masterminds who devised the Mystery Science Theater 3000 experiment. On camera, Hanson also plays Cynthia Forrester.

Season 13 premiered May 6 on the Gizmoplex platform after Netflix canceled the revival. A Kickstarter campaign raised enough money for a 13 episode new season.

The Turkey Day marathon will be viewable outside the Gizmoplex on Shout Factory TV. Schedule and viewing options are available at MST3KTurkeyDay.com.

'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Season 13 introduces new host, new platform This may be the year to dine out for Thanksgiving, Wells Fargo says TCM announces 12 film Angela Lansbury marathon Nov. 21

