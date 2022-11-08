Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 8, 2022 / 12:37 PM

'The Empress': Netflix renews period drama for Season 2

By Annie Martin

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Empress will return for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the German period drama for Season 2.

Advertisement

The Empress explores the life of Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, or Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who lived from 1837 to 1898. Elisabeth was married to Franz Joseph I of Austria, the Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary from 1848 to 1916.

Devrim Lingau and Philip Froissant play Elisabeth and Joseph in the show.

"I am incredibly grateful that we were able to touch so many different people in Germany and all over the world with our series. The story of Elisabeth's life is a story of the power of love, but also of the courage to be different, and of hope for a better future. And that is what we need at this time. And that's why we are very happy to be able to continue telling this exciting story," showrunner Katharina Eyssen said.

"It is wonderful to see that our very own interpretation of this popular historical figure has generated interest and enthusiasm among so many people. It shows that people want to see more of Elisabeth," Netflix vice president of content DACH Katja Hofem added.

Advertisement

Lingnau and Froissant will return for Season 2, along with cast members Melika Foroutan, Johannes Nussbaum, Almila Bagriacik and Jördis Triebel.

Read More

'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer 'Dangerous Liaisons' renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere on Starz Ryan Reynolds 'rethinking' stunts with baby No. 4 on the way What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 to premiere in December
TV // 43 minutes ago
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 to premiere in December
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Too Hot to Handle" will return for a fourth season on Netflix in December.
'Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed through 2025: '2 more seasons!'
TV // 22 hours ago
'Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed through 2025: '2 more seasons!'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson celebrated her daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," being renewed at NBCUniversal.
'Carnival Row' with Orlando Bloom to end with Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'Carnival Row' with Orlando Bloom to end with Season 2
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Carnival Row," a fantasy drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'Mammals' trailer: James Corden stars in Prime Video drama
TV // 1 day ago
'Mammals' trailer: James Corden stars in Prime Video drama
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Mammals," a new series starring James Corden, Melia Kreilling, Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins, is coming to Prime Video.
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars on March 12
TV // 1 day ago
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars on March 12
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12.
First episode of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 gets a title
TV // 1 day ago
First episode of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 gets a title
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the title for the first episode of "Stranger Things" Season 5.
Joey Lawrence, Le'Veon Bell get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
Joey Lawrence, Le'Veon Bell get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Joey Lawrence and professional football player Le'Veon Bell were eliminated in Sunday night's episode of "The Masked Singer."
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
TV // 2 days ago
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to guest host the next edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
TV // 2 days ago
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- This weekend's "Saturday Night Live" guest host Amy Schumer appeared in a sketch lampooning the Netflix thriller, "The Watcher. "
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
TV // 2 days ago
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Colin Mochrie says the next season of his long-running improvisational comedy, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," will be its last on The CW.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party
Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party
Ryan Reynolds 'rethinking' stunts with baby No. 4 on the way
Ryan Reynolds 'rethinking' stunts with baby No. 4 on the way
People magazine names Chris Evans the Sexiest Man Alive
People magazine names Chris Evans the Sexiest Man Alive
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement