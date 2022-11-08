Trending
Nov. 8, 2022

'Bad Sisters': Sharon Horgan series renewed for Season 2

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Bad Sisters," a dark comedy series starring Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene, from left to right, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/31a2a8d961db1aaa83e84e3ba81e3d0d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
"Bad Sisters," a dark comedy series starring Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene, from left to right, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Bad Sisters will return for a second season on Apple TV+.

The streaming service confirmed in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the dark comedy series for Season 2.

Bad Sisters is developed by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer. The show is based on the Flemish series Clan, created by Malin-Sarah Gozin.

Horgan also writes, stars and serves as an executive producer with Gozin, Bert Hamelinck, MIchael Sagol, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford.

Bad Sisters follows the Garvey sisters (Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson) in the wake of their brother-in-law John Paul's (Claes Bang) death.

"When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent -- and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him," an official description reads.

Bad Sisters premiered in August and has been well-received by fans and critics.

"If you'd have told me three years ago that I'd be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I'd have said, 'Yeah, that sounds about right,'" Horgan said. "The response to our show has been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don't always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

Horgan is also known for creating the series Pulling, Catastrophe and Divorce.

