Joey Lawrence, Le'Veon Bell get the boot on 'Masked Singer'

Joey Lawrence arrives for the 41st annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Joey Lawrence and professional football player Le'Veon Bell were eliminated in Sunday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

They were dressed as a walrus and milkshake, respectively, for the vocal competition.

The Masked Singer celebrated its 100th episode with a 1990s theme.

The episode was initially supposed to air Wednesday, but was postponed due to World Series broadcast on FOX.

Nick Cannon hosts the show, while Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke are the judges.

Previously eliminated celebrities in the current eighth season include Kat Graham, Jerry Springer, Gloria Gaynor, Mario Cantone, William Shatner, Eric Idle, Chris Kirkpatrick, Jeff Dunham, Montell Jordan, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Daymond John.