Advertisement
TV
Nov. 7, 2022 / 7:30 AM

Joey Lawrence, Le'Veon Bell get the boot on 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Joey Lawrence arrives for the 41st annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/afe6e2d05f388cd1d3ae4bfb508b29d0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Joey Lawrence arrives for the 41st annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Joey Lawrence and professional football player Le'Veon Bell were eliminated in Sunday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

They were dressed as a walrus and milkshake, respectively, for the vocal competition.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer celebrated its 100th episode with a 1990s theme.

The episode was initially supposed to air Wednesday, but was postponed due to World Series broadcast on FOX.

Nick Cannon hosts the show, while Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke are the judges.

Previously eliminated celebrities in the current eighth season include Kat Graham, Jerry Springer, Gloria Gaynor, Mario Cantone, William Shatner, Eric Idle, Chris Kirkpatrick, Jeff Dunham, Montell Jordan, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Daymond John.

Advertisement

Read More

'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection

Latest Headlines

Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
TV // 22 hours ago
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to guest host the next edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
TV // 22 hours ago
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- This weekend's "Saturday Night Live" guest host Amy Schumer appeared in a sketch lampooning the Netflix thriller, "The Watcher. "
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
TV // 1 day ago
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Colin Mochrie says the next season of his long-running improvisational comedy, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," will be its last on The CW.
No Season 5 for 'Westworld' on HBO
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 5 for 'Westworld' on HBO
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- HBO has canceled its science-fiction series, "Westworld," after four seasons.
'The Gentlemen': Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito join Netflix series
TV // 2 days ago
'The Gentlemen': Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito join Netflix series
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito and Vinnie Jones will star with Theo James in the Netflix series "The Gentlemen," based on the Guy Ritchie film.
'Heartstopper' adds 3 to Season 2 cast
TV // 2 days ago
'Heartstopper' adds 3 to Season 2 cast
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Call My Agent!" star Thibault de Montalembert, Bel Priestley and Ash Self will join Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the Netflix series "Heartstopper."
Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton explore 'Liaisons' characters' vulnerability
TV // 2 days ago
Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton explore 'Liaisons' characters' vulnerability
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Dangerous Liaisons" stars Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton say the Starz prequel series show their characters in a more vulnerable state than the original book and film adaptation.
'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role
TV // 2 days ago
'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role
NEW YORK, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Aidan Turner said one of the reasons he wanted to star in the British thriller "The Suspect" is because it gives him the chance to tell a modern story. It's streaming on Sundance Now.
Reports: 'Degrassi' revival not moving forward at HBO Max
TV // 2 days ago
Reports: 'Degrassi' revival not moving forward at HBO Max
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max canceled plans for its "Degrassi" revival series following the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger.
'Top Gear' returns to BBC America, AMC+ on Nov. 17
TV // 3 days ago
'Top Gear' returns to BBC America, AMC+ on Nov. 17
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Top Gear" is returning with new episodes this month on BBC America and AMC+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Andy Taylor misses Duran Duran's Rock Hall induction due to cancer battle
Andy Taylor misses Duran Duran's Rock Hall induction due to cancer battle
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement