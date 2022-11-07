Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 7, 2022 / 12:29 PM

'Mammals' trailer: James Corden stars in Prime Video drama

By Annie Martin
1/5
James Corden stars in the new drama series "Mammals." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f316c54e063b4fe17b60c7e651d0592e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
James Corden stars in the new drama series "Mammals." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series Mammals.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the drama Monday featuring James Corden, Melia Kreilling, Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins.

Advertisement

Mammals is described as "a dark comedy drama which explores the truths at the heart of modern relationships."

The series follows Jamie (Corden), a Michelin star chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Kreilling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Morgan).

Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff's marriage to Jamie's sister Lue (Hawkins) also widen. Jeff attempts to get through to Lue, but this only makes Lue descend deeper into a secret fantasy world.

Mammals is created by Jez Butterworth and James Richardson, who executive produce with Corden.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Samuel Anderson also have roles.

Mammals premieres Nov. 11 on Prime Video.

The series follows controversy over Corden's treatment of staff at the New York restaurant Balthazar. Corden said on The Late Late Show in October that he regrets making a "rude" comment to the staff.

Advertisement

Read More

James Corden regrets 'rude' comment at restaurant Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford cozy up in blanket during red carpet debut What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed through 2025: '2 more seasons!'
TV // 10 minutes ago
'Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed through 2025: '2 more seasons!'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson celebrated her daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," being renewed at NBCUniversal.
'Carnival Row' with Orlando Bloom to end with Season 2
TV // 43 minutes ago
'Carnival Row' with Orlando Bloom to end with Season 2
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Carnival Row," a fantasy drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars on March 12
TV // 5 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars on March 12
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12.
First episode of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 gets a title
TV // 5 hours ago
First episode of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 gets a title
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the title for the first episode of "Stranger Things" Season 5.
Joey Lawrence, Le'Veon Bell get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 6 hours ago
Joey Lawrence, Le'Veon Bell get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Joey Lawrence and professional football player Le'Veon Bell were eliminated in Sunday night's episode of "The Masked Singer."
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
TV // 1 day ago
Dave Chappelle to guest host 'Saturday Night Live' on Nov. 12
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to guest host the next edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
TV // 1 day ago
Amy Schumer, 'SNL' send up 'The Watcher'
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- This weekend's "Saturday Night Live" guest host Amy Schumer appeared in a sketch lampooning the Netflix thriller, "The Watcher. "
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
TV // 1 day ago
Next season will be the last for 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' on CW
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Colin Mochrie says the next season of his long-running improvisational comedy, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?," will be its last on The CW.
No Season 5 for 'Westworld' on HBO
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 5 for 'Westworld' on HBO
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- HBO has canceled its science-fiction series, "Westworld," after four seasons.
'The Gentlemen': Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito join Netflix series
TV // 3 days ago
'The Gentlemen': Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito join Netflix series
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito and Vinnie Jones will star with Theo James in the Netflix series "The Gentlemen," based on the Guy Ritchie film.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Andy Taylor misses Duran Duran's Rock Hall induction due to cancer battle
Andy Taylor misses Duran Duran's Rock Hall induction due to cancer battle
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party
Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement