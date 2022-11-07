'Mammals' trailer: James Corden stars in Prime Video drama

1/5

James Corden stars in the new drama series "Mammals." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series Mammals. Prime Video shared a trailer for the drama Monday featuring James Corden, Melia Kreilling, Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins. Advertisement

Mammals is described as "a dark comedy drama which explores the truths at the heart of modern relationships."

The series follows Jamie (Corden), a Michelin star chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Kreilling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Morgan).

Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff's marriage to Jamie's sister Lue (Hawkins) also widen. Jeff attempts to get through to Lue, but this only makes Lue descend deeper into a secret fantasy world.

Mammals is created by Jez Butterworth and James Richardson, who executive produce with Corden.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Samuel Anderson also have roles.

Mammals premieres Nov. 11 on Prime Video.

The series follows controversy over Corden's treatment of staff at the New York restaurant Balthazar. Corden said on The Late Late Show in October that he regrets making a "rude" comment to the staff.