Nov. 7, 2022 / 1:45 PM

'Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed through 2025: '2 more seasons!'

By Annie Martin
Kelly Clarkson attends the Billboard Music Awards in 2019.
Kelly Clarkson attends the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed through 2025.

NBCUniversal said in a press release Monday that it renewed the daytime talk show for two more seasons.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is hosted by singer and television personality Kelly Clarkson. The series airs in syndication in 211 local markets and is in its fourth season.

Season 4 has averaged 1.34 million viewers per episode and has continued to grow in total viewers for the second consecutive season.

"Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time," NBCUniversal EVP of Syndication Studios and E! News Tracie Wilson said. "With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we'll continue to build on the show's success and legacy."

The Kelly Clarkson Show has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards since its debut, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Clarkson.

"As the fourth season reaches new heights of critical acclaim and viewership, Kelly has used her genuine warmth and natural curiosity to create an engaging, fun show," NBCUniversal Local chairman Valari Staab said. "The Kelly Clarkson Show is a treasured part of our programming lineup, and we're enthusiastic about its continued longevity."

Clarkson came to fame after winning the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002. She has since released nine albums and served as a judge on the reality singing competition series The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson turns 40: a look back

Kelly Clarkson sings the national anthem during the United Day of Service Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on September 11, 2002. The week before, Clarkson won the first, catapulting her career in music. Photo by John Gillis/UPI | License Photo

