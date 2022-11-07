Trending
'Carnival Row' with Orlando Bloom to end with Season 2

By Annie Martin
1/5
Orlando Bloom (R) and Cara Delevingne will return in a second and final season of "Carnival Row." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/213412b102a8eaafc976fca0175ff2c3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Orlando Bloom (R) and Cara Delevingne will return in a second and final season of "Carnival Row." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Carnival Row will return for a second and final season.

Amazon announced the news alongside a teaser for Season 2 on Monday.

"Soon, everything will fall into place," the tagline reads.

Carnival Row is a fantasy drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

Season 2 will see former inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), aka Philo, investigate a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension, while Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

"With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row," an official description reads.

Karla Crome, Andrew Gower, Tamzin Merchant and David Gyasi also star.

Erik Oleson serves as showrunner and executive produces with Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, Wesley Strick and Travis Beacham.

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video in 2019. Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere Feb. 17, 2023.

