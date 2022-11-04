Trending
'Heartstopper' adds 3 to Season 2 cast

By Annie Martin
Teen drama series "Heartstopper" will return for a second season on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is adding three new cast members to Heartstopper Season 2.

The streaming service said Friday that Thibault de Montalembert, Ash Self and Bel Priestley will have roles in the teen drama series.

The new cast members join series stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke, who play Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring.

De Montalembert will play Nick's father, Stephane. Olivia Colman will reprise Nick's mother, Sarah.

De Montalembert is best known for playing Mathias Barneville on the French series Call My Agent!

Self and Priestley will portray Felix and Naomi, new friends of Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney).

In addition, Chetna Pandya, Fisayo Akinade and Alan Turkington will return for Season 2.

Heartstopper is based on Alice Oseman's webcomic series. The show is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that follows the romance between teenage schoolmates Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke).

Production on Season 2 started in September.

Oseman and Locke showed their support for Connor this week after the actor came out as bisexual and said he felt forced to do so.

