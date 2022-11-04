Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 4, 2022 / 2:11 PM

'The Gentlemen': Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito join Netflix series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kaya Scodelario will join Theo James in the Netflix series "The Gentlemen." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/afde8fac159e25bb8e06d2b7f468fa95/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kaya Scodelario will join Theo James in the Netflix series "The Gentlemen." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced the cast for its series The Gentlemen.

The streaming service said Friday that Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Peter Serafinowicz and Vinnie Jones will star with Theo James in the new drama.

Advertisement

The Gentlemen is inspired by the 2019 film of the same name, written and directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Michelle Dockery.

Ritchie created the series and co-wrote the pilot with Matthew Read. He also will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer.

Ritchie previously collaborated with Jones on the 2000 film Snatch.

"The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me," Ritchie said in a statement. "I'm trilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

Advertisement

James will play Eddie Horniman, "the estranged son of an English aristocrat who inherits the family pile -- only to discover that it's sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe."

News of James' casting broke Thursday.

Scodelario is known for playing Teresa in the Maze Runner movies and Claire Redfield in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, while Esposito portrayed Gus Fring on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Read More

Reports: Theo James to star in 'The Gentlemen' series at Netflix Reports: 'Degrassi' revival not moving forward at HBO Max 'Winx Club' creator says movie, animated series in the works What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Heartstopper' adds 3 to Season 2 cast
TV // 1 hour ago
'Heartstopper' adds 3 to Season 2 cast
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Call My Agent!" star Thibault de Montalembert, Bel Priestley and Ash Self will join Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the Netflix series "Heartstopper."
Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton explore 'Liaisons' characters' vulnerability
TV // 1 hour ago
Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton explore 'Liaisons' characters' vulnerability
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Dangerous Liaisons" stars Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton say the Starz prequel series show their characters in a more vulnerable state than the original book and film adaptation.
'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role
TV // 3 hours ago
'Poldark' icon Aidan Turner drawn to flawed, modern 'Suspect' role
NEW YORK, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Aidan Turner said one of the reasons he wanted to star in the British thriller "The Suspect" is because it gives him the chance to tell a modern story. It's streaming on Sundance Now.
Reports: 'Degrassi' revival not moving forward at HBO Max
TV // 5 hours ago
Reports: 'Degrassi' revival not moving forward at HBO Max
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max canceled plans for its "Degrassi" revival series following the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger.
'Top Gear' returns to BBC America, AMC+ on Nov. 17
TV // 7 hours ago
'Top Gear' returns to BBC America, AMC+ on Nov. 17
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- "Top Gear" is returning with new episodes this month on BBC America and AMC+.
Dominic Cooper joins cast of Prime Video's 'Lady Jane'
TV // 7 hours ago
Dominic Cooper joins cast of Prime Video's 'Lady Jane'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Dominic Cooper, Anna Chancellor and Jim Broadbent have joined the ensemble of Prime Video's historical dramedy, "My Lady Jane."
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
TV // 8 hours ago
People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to be announced Monday
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- People magazine's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive will be announced on Monday's edition of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "
'George & Tammy' miniseries lands at Showtime
TV // 8 hours ago
'George & Tammy' miniseries lands at Showtime
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Showtime has announced it picked up "George & Tammy," a six-part limited series about country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette.
Reports: Theo James to star in 'The Gentlemen' series at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
Reports: Theo James to star in 'The Gentlemen' series at Netflix
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" actor Theo James will star in Netflix series "The Gentlemen," a new drama based on the Guy Ritchie film.
Gloria Estefan to host 'A Home for the Holidays' adoption special
TV // 1 day ago
Gloria Estefan to host 'A Home for the Holidays' adoption special
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Gloria Estefan will host and perform during "A Home for the Holidays at The Grove," a special highlighting adoption from foster care, on CBS.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism
Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism
Jillian Bell filmed 'I'm Totally Fine' in 9 days of lockdown
Jillian Bell filmed 'I'm Totally Fine' in 9 days of lockdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement