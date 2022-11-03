Kelsea Ballerini to co-host the CMT Awards; Carrie Underwood to perform

1/5

Kelsea Ballerini is set to co-host the CMT Awards ceremony in April. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini has been named the co-host of the upcoming CMT Music Awards presentation. This will be the third year in a row Ballerini presides over the event. Advertisement

In April, she co-hosted the gala from her home because she tested positive for COVID-19.

Her fellow emcee Anthony Mackie took the stage in person.

The CMT Music Awards are Austin bound! Hosted by @KelseaBallerini with 25x #CMTAwards winner @carrieunderwood taking the stage. We're coming for you @MoodyCenterATX. See you Sunday, April 2nd on CBS! pic.twitter.com/oaMiTicBJI— CBS (@CBS) November 3, 2022

Ballerini's 2023 co-host has not been revealed yet, but Carrie Underwood was the first performer announced for the ceremony, which recognizes excellence in country music

The show is to take place in Austin, Texas, instead of its traditional home of Nashville this year.

It is slated to air on CBS and Paramount+.

"Our fans are in for an unforgettable night of music, as the Live Music Capital meets Music City for the first time ever. It will be a true country music extravaganza," executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, Leslie Fram and Jason Owen said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

Moments from Carrie Underwood's career