Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 3, 2022 / 12:33 PM

LL Cool J, Shania Twain join 'National Christmas Tree Lighting' special at CBS

By Annie Martin
1/5
LL Cool J will host the CBS special "National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3ba9f037039fed08b4e0a3ed0dd9f7e3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
LL Cool J will host the CBS special "National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- CBS has announced the details for its National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years special.

The network said in a press release Thursday that singer, rapper and actor LL Cool J will host the TV special in December.

Advertisement

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years will air Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also be available to stream and watch on demand on Paramount+.

The special will feature performances by Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain and "The President's Own" United States Marine Band.

The annual ceremony is presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation and will take place Nov. 30 at the Ellipse in President's Park in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years is produced by White Rose Way Entertainment, with Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles as executive producers.

Twain announced Queen of Me, her first album of new music in over five years, and an accompanying tour last week.

Read More

Shania Twain announces 'Queen of Me' album, tour for 2023 'The Noel Diary' trailer: Justin Hartley finds love, family in holiday film 'Spirited' trailer: Ryan Reynolds meets Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Sketchy Queens' with Jinkx Monsoon renewed for Season 2
TV // 23 minutes ago
'Sketchy Queens' with Jinkx Monsoon renewed for Season 2
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Sketchy Queens," a sketch comedy series starring "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Jinkx Monsoon, will return for a second season on WOW Presents Plus.
Aubrey Plaza to co-star in 'Wandavision' spinoff 'Agatha'
TV // 3 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza to co-star in 'Wandavision' spinoff 'Agatha'
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza is set to star with Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ action-fantasy series, "Agatha: Coven of Chaos. "
Wednesday's 'Masked Singer' episode postponed until Sunday
TV // 4 hours ago
Wednesday's 'Masked Singer' episode postponed until Sunday
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Wednesday's episode of "The Masked Singer" has been postponed until Sunday on FOX.
Kelsea Ballerini to co-host the CMT Awards; Carrie Underwood to perform
TV // 4 hours ago
Kelsea Ballerini to co-host the CMT Awards; Carrie Underwood to perform
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini has been named the co-host of the upcoming CMT Awards.
Netflix working with Neil Gaiman on more 'Sandman' episodes
TV // 5 hours ago
Netflix working with Neil Gaiman on more 'Sandman' episodes
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it ordered more episodes of "The Sandman" based on Neil Gaiman's DC Comics graphic novels.
Lilly Singh to host 'Battle of the Generations'
TV // 19 hours ago
Lilly Singh to host 'Battle of the Generations'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Canadian TV personality Lilly Singh will host "Battle of the Generations," a new show that will pit contestants from different generations against each other in a trivia competition.
'Bumper in Berlin' trailer: Adam Devine heads to Germany in 'Pitch Perfect' series
TV // 22 hours ago
'Bumper in Berlin' trailer: Adam Devine heads to Germany in 'Pitch Perfect' series
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," a spinoff series starring Adam Devine, is coming to Peacock in November.
'The Last of Us' series to premiere on HBO in January
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Last of Us' series to premiere on HBO in January
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us," an adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO in January 2023.
'Elite': Isadora wants revenge in Season 6 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Elite': Isadora wants revenge in Season 6 trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Spanish teen drama series "Elite" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in November.
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
TV // 1 day ago
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Mayan Lopez says her new sitcom, "Lopez vs. Lopez," was inspired by her real-life estrangement and reunion with her dad, comedian George Lopez.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl
Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement