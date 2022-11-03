LL Cool J, Shania Twain join 'National Christmas Tree Lighting' special at CBS

1/5

LL Cool J will host the CBS special "National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- CBS has announced the details for its National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years special. The network said in a press release Thursday that singer, rapper and actor LL Cool J will host the TV special in December. Advertisement

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years will air Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also be available to stream and watch on demand on Paramount+.

The special will feature performances by Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain and "The President's Own" United States Marine Band.

Let's light it UP! Our very own @llcoolj hosts the National Christmas Tree Lighting. We're celebrating 100 Years with special performances by @JossStone @andygrammer @GloriaEstefan and @ShaniaTwain. Join us for a gorgeous holiday night, December 11th at 8/7c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/Yqk3A7zzCm— CBS (@CBS) November 3, 2022

The annual ceremony is presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation and will take place Nov. 30 at the Ellipse in President's Park in Washington, D.C.

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years is produced by White Rose Way Entertainment, with Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles as executive producers.

Twain announced Queen of Me, her first album of new music in over five years, and an accompanying tour last week.