Nov. 3, 2022 / 1:34 PM

Gloria Estefan to host 'A Home for the Holidays' adoption special

By Annie Martin
1/5
Gloria Estefan will host and perform during "A Home for the Holidays at The Grove," a special highlighting adoption from foster care, on CBS. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/01f6fe20436d3339dcef5c4247215b17/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Gloria Estefan will host and perform during "A Home for the Holidays at The Grove," a special highlighting adoption from foster care, on CBS. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- CBS has announced the details for its 24th annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove adoption special.

The network said in a press release Thursday that singer and actress Gloria Estefan will host this year's special in December.

A Home for the Holidays at The Grove will take place Dec. 23 at The Grove in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The special will also be available to stream and watch on demand on Paramount+.

A Home for the Holidays at The Grove features stories of adoption from foster care in hopes of raising awareness about the issue. The broadcast shines a light on the thousands of American children in foster care and has helped inspire tens of thousands of adoptions.

This year's special will tell the stories of four new families -- the Phoenix family, the Gilmore family, the Pitt family and the Henderson family.

Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town, and David Foster and Katherine McPhee will perform.

A Home for the Holidays at The Grove is presented in association with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the Children's Action Network. The special is produced by Triage Entertainment and Goldsmith Entertainment, with Karen Mack, Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick and Marilyn Seabury as executive producers.

Estefan and Grammer will also perform during the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Celebrating 100 Years special, which airs Dec. 11 on CBS.

