Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 2, 2022 / 7:40 AM

George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs

By Karen Butler
1/5
"Lopez vs. Lopez," starring George Lopez and Mayan Lopez, premieres Friday. Photo courtesy of NBC
"Lopez vs. Lopez," starring George Lopez and Mayan Lopez, premieres Friday. Photo courtesy of NBC

NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Mayan Lopez says her new sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez, was inspired by her real-life estrangement and reunion with her dad, comedian George Lopez.

"There was a time where we didn't speak and were estranged for about three years," Mayan Lopez, 26, said in a recent virtual press conference.

Advertisement

"But, really, the pandemic brought us back together, and I started making TikToks with my family to reconnect. And [showrunner] Debby Wolfe was scrolling one day and she saw one of our TikToks and this whole Lopez vs. Lopez was kind of born from that idea," she added.

Mayan Lopez said the show is an amalgamation of the writers' stories and cultural references within Latino parent-child relationships.

Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars the father and daughter as fictionalized versions of themselves, premieres Friday on NBC. The show is about what happens when a divorced, opinionated and penniless day drinker crashes back into the life of his estranged daughter, a married veterinarian technician with a young son.

Advertisement

"To have Debby see Mayan do TikToks about our unfortunate break in our relationship and create a beautiful thing from something that was so painful and so much my fault is just a wonderful thing," said George Lopez, 61.

Addressing Wolfe directly, he added, "For you to think of us and to just be as devoted to the show as you are, I thank you."

Mayan Lopez described the opportunity to work with her father on a comedy they both love as "the gift of a lifetime" now that enough time has passed since the rift in their relationship.

"I'm actually gaining more confidence in my relationship with my dad," she said.

"And now, we're co-workers, and we have to make, for the sake of our relationship, some emotional separation, but the bond and the love shows very clearly on screen with not just with my dad, but with the entire cast of Lopez vs. Lopez. And, so, it is just a beautiful, beautiful thing."

Wolfe joked, "I like to say the only way these two were going to heal their relationship was on the set of their own NBC sitcom."

George Lopez said he is a proud papa, who constantly looks at Mayan Lopez as they work together and remembers what she was like at different ages.

Advertisement

"My eyes have seen a lot of incredible things, but what I get to see every day, I never imagined would ever be something I would be able to do," he said, explaining he has worked harder on his ties to his daughter than he has with anyone else in his life.

George Lopez said he used to give up on people -- whether it was his fault or not.

"But this is the one relationship that is the most valuable thing to me in my entire life. So, it was very difficult to be able to have to look at yourself and your flawed self and be honest with yourself and know that whether it worked out or not, I was going to do something that was entirely new to me and was going to take me on a very painful journey to look at myself," he said.

The series arrives 15 years after The George Lopez Show ended its six-season run on ABC and its eponymous star admitted a lot has changed regarding the television landscape since then.

For one, George Lopez noted, episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they are broadcast on NBC.

Advertisement

What is considered funny has also evolved over the years, as has the immediacy of viewer reactions to jokes, thanks to social media.

Remaining the same, however, is the multi-camera filming technique, which was employed in both The George Lopez Show and Lopez vs. Lopez to capture the simultaneous reactions of the main characters.

"I just think as times have changed, social media has changed, the comedy has changed, but the use of multi-camera doesn't change," George Lopez said.

"So, to have done it 20 years ago is great, but to do it now and to do it with people that are incredibly talented and much easier to find than they were 20 years ago."

Wolfe said: "George Lopez and the show really did pave the way and opened up a lot of doors and inspired a lot of Latinx talent to pursue their dreams. And now, 15 years later, here we are. And we do have so much great talent coming in and it is different than it was in the past."

Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol co-star on Lopez vs. Lopez.

Advertisement

Read More

Utkarsh Ambudkar dying to interact with spectral housemates in 'Ghosts' Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving' 'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels' Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Peripheral' appealed to the 'sci-fi nerd' in me

Latest Headlines

Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection
TV // 5 hours ago
Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Randall Park and Melissa Fumero say their new workplace comedy, "Blockbuster," might be a wakeup call to people who isolate themselves or spend too much time staring at screens.
Joe Locke to star in 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
TV // 19 hours ago
Joe Locke to star in 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper" actor Joe Locke will join Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ series "Agatha: Coven of Chaos."
'Dangerous Liaisons' renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere on Starz
TV // 19 hours ago
'Dangerous Liaisons' renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere on Starz
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Dangerous Liaisons," a new series based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos novel, was renewed ahead of its premiere.
'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons
TV // 20 hours ago
'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Fate: The Winx Saga," a fantasy teen drama based on "Winx Club," won't return for a third season on Netflix.
Morgan Freeman, David Attenborough to narrate new Netflix nature series
TV // 20 hours ago
Morgan Freeman, David Attenborough to narrate new Netflix nature series
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix ordered six nature documentary series, including "Our Universe" with Morgan Freeman and "Our Planet II" with David Attenborough.
'Manifest' cast fills in two-year gap between Seasons 3, 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Manifest' cast fills in two-year gap between Seasons 3, 4
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Manifest" cast members Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Matt Long, Ty Doran, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, J.R. Ramirez and Daryl Edwards discuss what has transpired for their characters when Season 4 premieres Friday.
Bryan Fuller, A24 producing 'Friday the 13th' prequel for Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
Bryan Fuller, A24 producing 'Friday the 13th' prequel for Peacock
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Peacock announced the straight to series order of "Crystal Lake" on Monday. The "Friday the 13th" prequel comes from Bryan Fuller and A24.
'DC's Stargirl': The CW series to end after Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'DC's Stargirl': The CW series to end after Season 3
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "DC's Stargirl," a superhero series starring Brec Bassinger, was canceled ahead of its Season 3 finale.
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton reflects in Season 5 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton reflects in Season 5 teaser
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "The Crown" will return for a fifth season on Netflix featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
TV // 1 day ago
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Khloe Kardiashian shared photos of her children dressed up for Halloween over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Taylor Swift to launch 'Eras' tour in March 2023
Taylor Swift to launch 'Eras' tour in March 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement