Nov. 2, 2022 / 12:16 PM

'Elite': Isadora wants revenge in Season 6 trailer

By Annie Martin

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Elite Season 6.

The streaming service shared a trailer Wednesday for the new season of the Spanish teen drama series.

Elite follows the students of the exclusive Las Encinas high school. Season 6 picks up in the wake of Samuel's (Itzan Escamilla) death.

"After Samuel's death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past," an official synopsis reads. "However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGBTI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season."

The trailer shows Isadora (Valentina Zenere) seek revenge following her assault in Season 5.

Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, André Lamoglia, Carloto Cotta and Adam Nourou also star.

Season 6 premieres Nov. 18 on Netflix.

The streaming service renewed the series for Season 7 last week and teased Omar Ayuso's return as Omar Shanaa.

'Elite' Season 6 coming to Netflix in November Harry Styles wears uniform-style look at 'My Policeman' premiere Haley Lu Richardson announces split from fiance Brett Dier What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

