Nov. 1, 2022 / 1:02 PM

Joe Locke to star in 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'

By Annie Martin

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Variety reported Tuesday that Locke, 19, will star in the new Disney+ and Marvel series.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a spinoff of WandaVision, released on Disney+ in 2021. The series centers on Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), a witch who masqueraded as Agnes, the nosy neighbor of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Hahn will reprise Agatha in the new series. Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as the character Dottie.

Deadline confirmed Locke's casting. Details about his character are being kept under wraps, although sources said he will play a gay teen with a dark sense of humor.

Locke celebrated the news on Twitter.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is written and executive produced by WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer.

Locke is known for playing Charlie Spring on the Netflix series Heartstopper. The actor showed his support for his co-star Kit Connor in a tweet Tuesday after Connor came out as bisexual and said he felt forced to do so.

