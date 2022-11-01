Trending
Nov. 1, 2022

'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons

By Annie Martin

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Fate: The Winx Saga won't return for a third season on Netflix.

Series creator and showrunner Brian Young announced Tuesday that Netflix canceled the fantasy teen drama after two seasons.

"Hi all! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga," Young wrote.

"This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same," he said. "I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I'm grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching."

Fate: The Winx Saga was a live-action series based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, created by Iginio Starffi. The series follows a group of fairies who attend the magical boarding school Alfea.

Abigail Cowen (Bloom), Hannah van der Westhuysen (Stella), Precious Mustapha (Aisha), Eliot Salt (Terra) and Elisha Applebaum (Musa) starred.

Ken Duken, who played Andreas, responded in the comments of Young's post.

"thank you for the ride Brian... anytime... anywhere," the actor wrote.

Fate: The Winx Saga premiered on Netflix in January 2021. The show's second season was released in September.

