Nov. 1, 2022 / 12:40 PM

'Dangerous Liaisons' renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere on Starz

By Annie Martin
Alice Englert plays the Marquise de Merteuil in the Starz series "Dangerous Liaisons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2aa22a44d28774d1885c1f9d26d26675/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Alice Englert plays the Marquise de Merteuil in the Starz series "Dangerous Liaisons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Dangerous Liaisons has been renewed ahead of its series premiere.

Starz confirmed in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the period drama for Season 2.

Dangerous Liaisons is based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos novel of the same name. The series is a prequel and origin story for the characters Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont.

Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton, Lesley Manville, Carice van Houten, Paloma Faith, Michael McElhatton, Kosar Ali, Nathanael Saleh and Hakeem Kae-Kazim star.

Season 1 will premiere Nov. 6 on Starz, with Season 2 to begin production in Prague, Czech Republic, in early 2023.

"Dangerous Liaisons is addictive, provocative and beautifully rendered," Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said. "This prelude to the famed 18th century novel illuminates pre-revolution Paris at its most decadent. We are confident that by the end of season one viewers will be craving more scheming and seduction."

The series explores how the Marquise de Merteuil (Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Denton) met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution.

"This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple's survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other," an official description reads.

Dangerous Liaisons is written, created and executive produced by Harriet Warner, who also serves as showrunner.

