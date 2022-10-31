Advertisement
Oct. 31, 2022 / 8:23 AM

Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos

By Karen Butler
Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of her two young children in their Halloween costumes this weekend.
Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of her two young children in their Halloween costumes this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Khloe Kardiashian shared photos of her children dressed up for Halloween over the weekend.
"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh.... But I can't wait for Halloween to be over,)" Kardashian, 38, captioned an Instagram snapshot of her 4-year-old daughter holding her 3-month-old brother.

This is the first photo of the infant boy that Kardashian has shared.

He was born via surrogate in July, but Kardashian has not publicly announced his name.

She recently told talk-show host Kelly Clarkson that she does not intend to have any more children.

Actress Megan Fox, 36, posted pictures of her and her beau Machine Gun Kelly, 32, dressed as Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

The post also included a photo of the real Anderson and Lee for comparison.

"But are these even costumes?" she teased in a message accompanying the images.

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs also posted videos and photos on social media ahead of the Halloween holiday, showing himself in costume.

He is dressed as Heath Ledger's incarnation of the villainous Joker from the Batman film franchise.

"Why so serious?!" he captioned one video clip.

"Hello my friends, I'm the Joker. I'm highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha," the 52-year-old rapper wrote alongside another.

The still photos show him in and around a police car.

"It's not about the money. It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!" he wrote.

