'DC's Stargirl': The CW series to end after Season 3

Brec Bassinger plays Courtney Whitmore, aka Stargirl, in The CW series "DC's Stargirl." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- DC's Stargirl is ending with Season 3. The CW superhero series has been canceled and will end after its Season 3 finale. Advertisement

Stargirl is based on the DC Comics superhero Courtney Whitmore, aka Stargirl, created by Geoff Johns and Lee Moder. The series follows Courtney, a high school student who discovers the Cosmic Staff of Starman and helps form a new Justice Society of America.

Brec Bassinger plays Stargirl, with Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, aka Wildcat II, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel, aka Doctor Mid-Nite II, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler, aka Hourman II, and Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman, aka Shiv.

The TV series is created by Johns, who executive produces with Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti. Season 3 premiered in August and will conclude Dec. 7.

The cancellation follows Nexstar Media Group's acquisition of The CW. Fellow CW series The Flash, Riverdale and Nancy Drew will also come to a close.

"Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure," Johns said. "The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I'd like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life."