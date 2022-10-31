Trending
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton reflects in Season 5 teaser

By Annie Martin
Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown" Season 5. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c7766cc2f59e4eb46aa3d82bf34314f0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Crown Season 5.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Monday featuring Imelda Staunton.

The Crown is a historical drama exploring the life and reign of British Queen Elizabeth II. Staunton takes over the role from Claire Foy, who played Elizabeth in Seasons 1-2, and Olivia Colman, who portrayed the queen in Seasons 3-4.

The new teaser shows the queen reflect on "constancy," "stability" and "duty" as moments from the present season (Staunton) and past seasons (Foy and Colman) are shown.

Season 5 also stars Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

The season will follow the royal family as they navigate the challenges of the 1990s.

Season 5 will be the first to premiere since the queen's death at age 96 in September.

Actress Judi Dench and other prominent Britons have criticized the series for its depiction of the royal family.

The Crown Season 5 premieres Nov. 9 on Netflix.

