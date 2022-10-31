Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 31, 2022 / 3:42 PM

Bryan Fuller, A24 producing 'Friday the 13th' prequel for Peacock

By Fred Topel
1/5
"Friday the 13th 3D" Jason, Richard Brooker, stalks campers. Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures
"Friday the 13th 3D" Jason, Richard Brooker, stalks campers. Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Monday that it has ordered Crystal Lake straight to series.

Bryan Fuller created and will showrun and executive produce the Friday the 13th prequel with studio A24.

Advertisement

The Friday the 13th movie series followed the exploits of Jason Voorhees at Camp Crystal Lake. In each sequel, Jason would return to murder the new camp counselors who foolishly try to reopen the camp.

Jason was a special needs camper at Camp Crystal Lake. He drowned in the lake while unsupervised because the counselors were busy partying.

In the original film, Jason's mother (Betsy Palmer) was the killer. Jason comes out of the water as a surprise ending and takes over the killings for nine sequels, Freddy vs. Jason and the 2009 remake.

Peacock released no plot details about Crystal Lake. However, Fuller said he would "be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake," indicating a prequel could likely depict the events that led to Jason's initial death.

"I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old," Fuller said in a statement. "I have been thinking about this story ever since."

Advertisement

Fuller previously adapted the horror series Hannibal for NBC. He recently produced Shudder's Queer for Fear docuseries on gay themes in horror movies.

There has not been a Friday the 13th movie since 2009 due to legal entanglements. Paramount sold the franchise to New Line after the eighth film, and in 2018 screenwriter Victor Miller was awarded sole rights to the original screenplay.

Read More

Bryan Fuller: Queer horror doc is about LGBTQ survival 'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' anime challenged animators Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype

Latest Headlines

'DC's Stargirl': The CW series to end after Season 3
TV // 4 hours ago
'DC's Stargirl': The CW series to end after Season 3
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "DC's Stargirl," a superhero series starring Brec Bassinger, was canceled ahead of its Season 3 finale.
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton reflects in Season 5 teaser
TV // 6 hours ago
'The Crown': Imelda Staunton reflects in Season 5 teaser
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "The Crown" will return for a fifth season on Netflix featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
TV // 8 hours ago
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Khloe Kardiashian shared photos of her children dressed up for Halloween over the weekend.
'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- This weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live" looked for humor in the field of Democrat candidates for president for 2024.
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
TV // 1 day ago
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "The Hunger Games" actor Liam Hemsworth has signed on to replace Henry Cavill for Season 4 of the Netflix fantasy drama, "The Witcher."
Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC
TV // 2 days ago
Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" is set to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC.
Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, more star in Fox 'Accused' adaptation
TV // 2 days ago
Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, more star in Fox 'Accused' adaptation
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Fox released a first-look teaser of its adaptation of the BBC drama "Accused" on Friday. The U.S. show stars Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, Abigail Breslin, Margo Martindale and more and premieres Jan. 22.
What to stream this weekend: 'Wendell & Wild,' 'The White Lotus'
TV // 3 days ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Wendell & Wild,' 'The White Lotus'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," "Stars at Noon," "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues," "Big Mouth," "Saturday Night Live," "The White Lotus" and "The Simpsons'" "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" are among the streaming options this weekend.
Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series
TV // 3 days ago
Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "City on a Hill" and "Black Adam" actor Aldis Hodge has been cast as Washington police detective Alex Cross in the Prime Video series "Cross."
Amy Schumer to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 5
TV // 3 days ago
Amy Schumer to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 5
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer is set to guest host the Nov. 5 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
Khloe Kardashian, Megan Fox, Diddy share early Halloween photos
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement