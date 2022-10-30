Advertisement
TV
Oct. 30, 2022 / 1:28 PM

'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans

By Karen Butler

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- This weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live looked for humor in the field of Democrat candidates for president for 2024.

The 3-minute, pre-taped sketch was filmed like the trailer for a horror movie.

Advertisement

"Sometimes the familiar face can be the most terrifying," a voice can be heard saying on the television SNL player Chloe Fineman is watching. "You trusted him once. When it feels like nothing's going right, even though it kind of is, "

Her eyes grow wide as she sees an MSNBC anchor report that President Joe Biden, 79, is seeking re-election.

"I know he's a little old, but he can win again, right? He beat [Donald] Trump," said Mikey Day, staring at the TV.

"But can he beat [Ron] DeSantis?" Fineman shrieks.

"I don't know! I don't know!" Day admits.

"Why are we so worried? He's done so much! Student debt relief, holding NATO together, the infrastructure bill," Fineman notes.

"He feel off his bike once," Day says.

They and their friends then deduce Biden isn't really planning to run again, but is just saying he will because the mid-term elections are coming up and he wants to unite his party.

Advertisement

"What a relief. I mean, I love the guy, but he did his part," says Bowen Yang.

"If he doesn't run, then who will?" Fineman wonders, as her friends shout the names or images appear of Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

The voice from the movie trailer then announces: "Just when you thought the terror was over, you realize it's just beginning. From the producers of Smile and the twisted minds at Morning Joe, sometimes your best option is the one year fear the most. 2020 Part 2: 2024. Coming in 2023."

Rapper Jack Harlow was the evening's guest host and musical guest. The episode also featured the return of longtime cast member Cecily Strong, who had been out filming other projects and missed the first few episodes of Season 48.

Read More

Utkarsh Ambudkar dying to interact with spectral housemates in 'Ghosts' 'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels' Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Peripheral' appealed to the 'sci-fi nerd' in me Jack Bannon hopes new 'Pennyworth' title, network attract more viewers

Latest Headlines

Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
TV // 5 hours ago
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "The Hunger Games" actor Liam Hemsworth has signed on to replace Henry Cavill for Season 4 of the Netflix fantasy drama, "The Witcher."
Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC
TV // 1 day ago
Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" is set to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC.
Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, more star in Fox 'Accused' adaptation
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, more star in Fox 'Accused' adaptation
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Fox released a first-look teaser of its adaptation of the BBC drama "Accused" on Friday. The U.S. show stars Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, Abigail Breslin, Margo Martindale and more and premieres Jan. 22.
What to stream this weekend: 'Wendell & Wild,' 'The White Lotus'
TV // 2 days ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Wendell & Wild,' 'The White Lotus'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," "Stars at Noon," "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues," "Big Mouth," "Saturday Night Live," "The White Lotus" and "The Simpsons'" "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" are among the streaming options this weekend.
Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series
TV // 2 days ago
Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "City on a Hill" and "Black Adam" actor Aldis Hodge has been cast as Washington police detective Alex Cross in the Prime Video series "Cross."
Amy Schumer to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 5
TV // 2 days ago
Amy Schumer to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 5
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer is set to guest host the Nov. 5 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' anime challenged animators
TV // 2 days ago
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' anime challenged animators
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "The Simpsons" writer/producer Carolyn Omine tells UPI about the unique challenges of anime and stop-motion "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" segments, as well as combining old "Simpsons" episodes with a new one.
Jude Law, Jason Bateman teaming up for Netflix drama 'Black Rabbit'
TV // 2 days ago
Jude Law, Jason Bateman teaming up for Netflix drama 'Black Rabbit'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Ozark" actor Jason Bateman and "The Young Pope" star Jude Law are set to act in and executive produce a one-hour limited series for Netflix called "Black Rabbit."
No Season 4 for Showtime's 'City on a Hill'
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 4 for Showtime's 'City on a Hill'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Showtime has confirmed it canceled its drama, "City on a Hill," after three seasons.
Starz orders Season 2 of Samantha Morton's 'Serpent Queen'
TV // 2 days ago
Starz orders Season 2 of Samantha Morton's 'Serpent Queen'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Serpent Queen," a historical drama featuring Samantha Morton as Catherine de Medici, has been renewed for a second season, Starz announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, more star in Fox 'Accused' adaptation
Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, more star in Fox 'Accused' adaptation
Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Clemence Poesy, Timothy B. Schmit
Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Clemence Poesy, Timothy B. Schmit
Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC
Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement