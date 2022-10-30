'SNL' mocks Democrats' 2024 presidential plans

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- This weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live looked for humor in the field of Democrat candidates for president for 2024.

The 3-minute, pre-taped sketch was filmed like the trailer for a horror movie.

"Sometimes the familiar face can be the most terrifying," a voice can be heard saying on the television SNL player Chloe Fineman is watching. "You trusted him once. When it feels like nothing's going right, even though it kind of is, "

Her eyes grow wide as she sees an MSNBC anchor report that President Joe Biden, 79, is seeking re-election.

"I know he's a little old, but he can win again, right? He beat [Donald] Trump," said Mikey Day, staring at the TV.

"But can he beat [Ron] DeSantis?" Fineman shrieks.

"I don't know! I don't know!" Day admits.

"Why are we so worried? He's done so much! Student debt relief, holding NATO together, the infrastructure bill," Fineman notes.

"He feel off his bike once," Day says.

They and their friends then deduce Biden isn't really planning to run again, but is just saying he will because the mid-term elections are coming up and he wants to unite his party.

"What a relief. I mean, I love the guy, but he did his part," says Bowen Yang.

"If he doesn't run, then who will?" Fineman wonders, as her friends shout the names or images appear of Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

The voice from the movie trailer then announces: "Just when you thought the terror was over, you realize it's just beginning. From the producers of Smile and the twisted minds at Morning Joe, sometimes your best option is the one year fear the most. 2020 Part 2: 2024. Coming in 2023."

Rapper Jack Harlow was the evening's guest host and musical guest. The episode also featured the return of longtime cast member Cecily Strong, who had been out filming other projects and missed the first few episodes of Season 48.