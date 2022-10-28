What to stream this weekend: 'Wendell & Wild,' 'The White Lotus'

1/5

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Stop-motion horror-comedy Wendell & Wild, A24 drama Stars at Noon and the documentary Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues are among the streaming options available this weekend. In addition, an actor tells all in Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview, Jack Harlow hosts Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons take on Halloween in Treehouse of Horror XXXIII and new seasons arrive for comedies Big Mouth and The White Lotus. Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Wendell & Wild' -- Netflix

Key & Peele stars Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key reunite in the stop-motion horror-comedy Wendell & Wild, which streams Friday on Netflix. The film follows Kat (Lyric Ross), a teenage girl who must confront her personal demons, Wendell (Key) and Wild (Peele). The film, directed by Henry Selick, is written by Peele and Selick.

'Stars at Noon' -- Hulu

Stars at Noon, from studio A24, streams Friday on Hulu. The film, based on Denis Johnson's novel of the same name, stars Margaret Qualley as Trish, an American journalist who travels to Nicaragua and finds romance and danger with a mysterious British businessman named Daniel, played by Joe Alwyn. Stars at Noon, directed by Claire Denis, was written by Denis, Léa Mysius and Andrew Litvack.

'Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues' -- Apple TV+

Director Sacha Jenkins' documentary, Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues, charts the legendary jazz musician's life as a cultural ambassador of the United States. The film features archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations. The documentary streams Friday on Apple TV+.

TV

'Big Mouth' Season 6 -- Netflix

The sixth season of Netflix's hit animated comedy Big Mouth streams Friday. The coming-of-age series was created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, who took inspiration from their own childhoods. The series features the voices of Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jak Knight, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph.

'Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview' -- ABC/Hulu

Diane Sawyer interviews actor Matthew Perry about success, fame and his struggle with addiction in Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview, which airs Friday on ABC and streams Saturday on Hulu. The interview promises "never-before shared details from behind the scenes of Friends and Perry's near-death experience." Perry's memoir, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing, comes out Tuesday.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC/Peacock

Saturday's episode of long-running NBC comedy series Saturday Night Live features rapper Jack Harlow pulling double-duty as host and musical guest. The episode streams Sunday on Peacock.

'The White Lotus' Season 2 -- HBO/HBO Max

Comedy-drama series The White Lotus returns for a second season Sunday on HBO and HBO Max. The first season took place at The White Lotus resort in Hawaii, and Season 2 is set at another resort in the same chain in Sicily. Returning cast members Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries are joined by newcomers F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall. The series is written and directed by Mike White.

'Treehouse of Horror XXXIII' -- Fox/Hulu

The Simpsons' Halloween tradition returns for a 33rd installment in Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, which airs Sunday on Fox and streams on Hulu the following day. The episode features three horror-themed segments that lampoon The Babadook, anime series Death Note and HBO series Westworld.