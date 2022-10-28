Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 28, 2022 / 8:12 AM

Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series

By Karen Butler
1/4
Aldis Hodge is to play Alex Cross in Prime Video's new detective drama "Cross." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c542d54df6bc7799044acedf053fc1cc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aldis Hodge is to play Alex Cross in Prime Video's new detective drama "Cross." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- City on a Hill and Black Adam actor Aldis Hodge has been cast as Washington police detective Alex Cross in the Prime Video series Cross.

The drama is based on the best-selling book series by James Patterson.

Advertisement

"James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with [showrunner] Ben Watkins' artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement Thursday.

"We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life."

No other casting has been announced.

The beloved literary character was previously portrayed on the big screen by Morgan Freeman in 1997's Kiss the Girls and 2001's Along Came a Spider.

Tyler Perry took over the role in 2012's Alex Cross.

Read More

Utkarsh Ambudkar dying to interact with spectral housemates in 'Ghosts' Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving' 'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'

Latest Headlines

Amy Schumer to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 5
TV // 2 hours ago
Amy Schumer to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 5
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer is set to guest host the Nov. 5 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' challenged animators
TV // 6 hours ago
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' challenged animators
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "The Simpsons" writer/producer Carolyn Omine tells UPI about the unique challenges of anime and stop-motion "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" segments, as well as combining old "Simpsons" episodes with a new one.
Jude Law, Jason Bateman teaming up for Netflix drama 'Black Rabbit'
TV // 15 hours ago
Jude Law, Jason Bateman teaming up for Netflix drama 'Black Rabbit'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Ozark" actor Jason Bateman and "The Young Pope" star Jude Law are set to act in and executive produce a one-hour limited series for Netflix called "Black Rabbit."
No Season 4 for Showtime's 'City on a Hill'
TV // 16 hours ago
No Season 4 for Showtime's 'City on a Hill'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Showtime has confirmed it canceled its drama, "City on a Hill," after three seasons.
Starz orders Season 2 of Samantha Morton's 'Serpent Queen'
TV // 17 hours ago
Starz orders Season 2 of Samantha Morton's 'Serpent Queen'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Serpent Queen," a historical drama featuring Samantha Morton as Catherine de Medici, has been renewed for a second season, Starz announced Thursday.
Utkarsh Ambudkar dying to interact with spectral housemates in 'Ghosts'
TV // 18 hours ago
Utkarsh Ambudkar dying to interact with spectral housemates in 'Ghosts'
NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Ghosts" star Utkarsh Ambudkar says he can't wait for his character, Jay Arondekar, to acquire the ability to communicate with the spirits haunting his country bed-and- breakfast the way his wife, Samantha, has.
'Girls5eva' moves to Netflix for Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
'Girls5eva' moves to Netflix for Season 3
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Thursday that it has picked up Peacock's "Girls5eva" for a third season, and will stream the first two seasons as well.
'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' premieres in December
TV // 19 hours ago
'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' premieres in December
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the premiere date of "1923" on Thursday. The "Yellowstone" prequel is coming this December.
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 photos tease secrets and lies
TV // 20 hours ago
'Gossip Girl' Season 2 photos tease secrets and lies
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- HBO Max released three photos from the upcoming second season of "Gossip Girl" which premieres Dec. 1.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Shelton supports Gwen Stefani at Matrix Awards
Blake Shelton supports Gwen Stefani at Matrix Awards
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Nicole Kidman wishes Keith Urban a happy 55th birthday: '4ever'
Nicole Kidman wishes Keith Urban a happy 55th birthday: '4ever'
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Prince Harry to release memoir 'Spare' in January
Prince Harry to release memoir 'Spare' in January
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement