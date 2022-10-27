Trending
Oct. 27, 2022 / 7:30 AM

'Sausage Party' stars reunite for sequel series

By Karen Butler
Prime Video is working on a series based on Seth Rogen's 2014 animated movie, "Sausage Party." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/aafc0895f7ae4bb021631b145cac0bc9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- An adult animated series based on the 2016 film, Sausage Party, is now in production and expected to stream on Prime Video in 2024.

Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton, who lent their voices to characters in the movie, are returning for the TV show.

Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester have also joined the vocal ensemble.

"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party," executive producers Rogen and Evan Goldberg said in a statement Wednesday.

"But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we've decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It's got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it's exactly what the world needs right now."

Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who co-wrote the movie with Rogen and Goldberg, serve as showrunners on the series.

Plot details have not been revealed yet.

