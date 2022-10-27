Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 27, 2022 / 7:11 AM

'Nancy Drew' to end after four seasons on The CW

By Karen Butler
1/3
Kennedy McMann's "Nancy Drew" will wrap with Season 4 on The CW. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/da9a9e2cbdb3039283fb117e32d02d3b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kennedy McMann's "Nancy Drew" will wrap with Season 4 on The CW. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The young-adult mystery-drama, Nancy Drew, is ending on The CW with its upcoming fourth season.

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners," showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness -- and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith star in the series, which premiered in 2019.

No air date for the final season has been announced yet.

Advertisement

"Hi. I just learned about this a few hours ago so it's all a lot & I need a minute, but wanted to come here & say that I LOVE YOU. thank you for making this experience the best it could have ever been. you are everything. this final season is going to knock your socks off," McMann tweeted Wednesday.

McMann plays the titular amateur sleuth in the show, which is inspired by Carolyn Keene's classic book series.

Read More

Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving' 'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels' Jack Bannon hopes new 'Pennyworth' title, network attract more viewers Chloe Grace Moretz: 'Peripheral' appealed to the 'sci-fi nerd' in me

Latest Headlines

'Sausage Party' stars reunite for sequel series
TV // 22 minutes ago
'Sausage Party' stars reunite for sequel series
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- An adult animated series based on the 2016 film, "Sausage Party," is now in production and expected to stream on Prime Video in 2024.
Kat Graham, Jerry Springer get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 hour ago
Kat Graham, Jerry Springer get the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "Vampire Diaries" alum Kat Graham and former talk-show host Jerry Springer became the latest celebrities cut from "The Masked Singer" competition Wednesday night.
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
TV // 3 hours ago
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
NEW YORK, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Ralph Macchio says he is at peace with the rehabbed image Billy Zabka's villainous character, Johnny Lawrence, is earning on their Netflix series, "Cobra Kai."
The Turners look for answers in 'Servant' Season 4 teaser
TV // 18 hours ago
The Turners look for answers in 'Servant' Season 4 teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Apple TV has released a teaser for "Servant" Season 4 , which promises answers to the show's many mysteries.
Tony Hale: 2 'Benedict' characters not double the work
TV // 20 hours ago
Tony Hale: 2 'Benedict' characters not double the work
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and the cast and creators of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" discuss the changes in Season 2 of the Disney+ series.
HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
TV // 1 day ago
HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- HBO's critically-acclaimed business drama "Industry" has been renewed for a third season.
'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Reality baking competition series "Baking It" will return for a second season on Peacock featuring Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler.
'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation
TV // 1 day ago
'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Fleishman is in Trouble," a new series based on the Taffy Brodesser-Akner novel, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
TV // 1 day ago
'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Doctor Who" will stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and other regions beginning with Season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa.
Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights
TV // 2 days ago
Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Tom Welling discusses his Tuesday nights on The CW where he's starring in both "Professionals" and "The Winchesters."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Katy Perry spends 38th birthday with Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy
Katy Perry spends 38th birthday with Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy
Selena Gomez cancels 'Tonight Show' appearance due to COVID-19
Selena Gomez cancels 'Tonight Show' appearance due to COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement