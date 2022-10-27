'Nancy Drew' to end after four seasons on The CW

1/3

Kennedy McMann's "Nancy Drew" will wrap with Season 4 on The CW. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The young-adult mystery-drama, Nancy Drew, is ending on The CW with its upcoming fourth season. "We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners," showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor said in a statement Wednesday. Advertisement

"Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness -- and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith star in the series, which premiered in 2019.

No air date for the final season has been announced yet.

"Hi. I just learned about this a few hours ago so it's all a lot & I need a minute, but wanted to come here & say that I LOVE YOU. thank you for making this experience the best it could have ever been. you are everything. this final season is going to knock your socks off," McMann tweeted Wednesday.

McMann plays the titular amateur sleuth in the show, which is inspired by Carolyn Keene's classic book series.