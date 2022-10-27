Trending
Oct. 27, 2022 / 6:41 AM

Kat Graham, Jerry Springer get the boot on 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
Kat Graham, dressed as a robot, was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cd0b53df9306ed47bbc5120ebedb738a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Vampire Diaries alum Kat Graham and former talk-show host Jerry Springer became the latest celebrities cut from The Masked Singer competition Wednesday night.

Graham was dressed as a robot and Springer wore a beetle costume for the FOX show.

Other stars previously eliminated in Season 8 include Gloria Gaynor, Mario Cantone, William Shatner, Eric Idle, Chris Kirkpatrick, Jeff Dunham, Montell Jordan, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Daymond John.

Nick Cannon hosts the show.

Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke are the judges.

