Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 26, 2022 / 1:45 PM

The Turners look for answers in 'Servant' Season 4 teaser

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
Left to right, Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, M. Night Shyamalan, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Servant" in 2019 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ec4cee9e4718e864ed7256c8604b1c4e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Left to right, Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, M. Night Shyamalan, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Servant" in 2019 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Apple TV has published a teaser for the fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan's horror series Servant along with a release date.

The series will return for its fourth and final season on Jan. 13.

Advertisement

It follows Sean and Dorothy Turner, portrayed by Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose, a Philadelphia couple who adopt a reborn doll to help them deal with the death of their thirteen-week-old son. The couple hire a nanny, Leanne Grayson, portrayed by Nell Tiger Free, to care for the doll, which Dorothy believes to be her real child. It soon becomes apparent that there is something sinister about the new nanny.

The teaser features spooky images of Leanne in the Turner home while the words "Every revelation has led to this, the final reckoning you won't want to miss, witness the epic conclusion," flash across the screen.

The show promises answers to the it's mysteries in Season 4, "as the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: Who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?"

Advertisement

Read More

Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets' 'Servant': Apple TV+ renews horror series for Season 4 Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services

Latest Headlines

Tony Hale: 2 'Benedict' characters not double the work
TV // 3 hours ago
Tony Hale: 2 'Benedict' characters not double the work
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Tony Hale and the cast and creators of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" discuss the changes in Season 2 of the Disney+ series.
HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
TV // 1 day ago
HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- HBO's critically-acclaimed business drama "Industry" has been renewed for a third season.
'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Reality baking competition series "Baking It" will return for a second season on Peacock featuring Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler.
'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation
TV // 1 day ago
'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Fleishman is in Trouble," a new series based on the Taffy Brodesser-Akner novel, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
TV // 1 day ago
'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Doctor Who" will stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and other regions beginning with Season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa.
Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights
TV // 1 day ago
Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Tom Welling discusses his Tuesday nights on The CW where he's starring in both "Professionals" and "The Winchesters."
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
TV // 2 days ago
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Succession," a comedy-drama series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, will return for a fourth season on HBO.
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
TV // 2 days ago
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena say they wanted to lend their voices to characters in the new animated series, "Batwheels," because it is the first DC Comics adaptation made especially for preschoolers.
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
TV // 2 days ago
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
TV // 2 days ago
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actress Jodie Whittaker's turn as the first female Doctor Who ended Sunday night with a twist that saw the titular time-traveler regenerate as none other than David Tennant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Katy Perry spends 38th birthday with Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy
Katy Perry spends 38th birthday with Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Cary Elwes, Hillary Clinton
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Cary Elwes, Hillary Clinton
'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2
'Baking It': Amy Poehler to join Maya Rudolph in Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement