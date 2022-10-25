Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights

1/5

Tom Welling returns to The CW in "Professionals." Photo courtesy of The CW

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Tom Welling said he is celebrating the unique moment of having back-to-back shows on The CW Tuesday nights. Welling currently stars in Professionals and he is joining The Winchesters in Episode 7. "I don't think it'll ever happen again that I'm on two shows back-to-back," Welling told UPI in a recent phone interview. "So I'm really enjoying the approaching moment of that happening." Advertisement

Professionals stars Welling, 45, as Vincent Corbo, the head of a security team. Peter Swan (Brendan Fraser) hires Corbo's team to find out who sabotaged the launch of his satellite.

Corbo continues to lead missions on Swan's behalf. There is a new mission every week, but also cliffhangers and storylines that continue from one week to the next.

"We completed this but there's more work to do," Welling said. "It's not just like at the end of every episode everybody goes, 'Okay great, we're done.' It feels like there's a bigger world out there as a result."

The world of Professionals sees Corbo running military missions, or attending suave galas in a tuxedo. Welling said he prefers the action gear.

"I'd rather wear all the soldier stuff, like the vest and the cargo pants and the boots," Welling said. "I feel better in those. I feel a little stuffy in the other stuff, but it works for the scene."

Despite Welling's preference, Corbo moves seamlessly between physical and elegant worlds. Welling said Corbo always is on the lookout for the next task.

"He's a bit unsettled," Welling said. "He's never really been able to find a way to just be in one place for any given time. And the job comes first, whether it's in a tuxedo or in a soldier's uniform."

In the tuxedo, Welling said he couldn't resist cracking a James Bond joke.

"I probably said, 'Corbo, Vincent Corbo,'" Welling said. I think we did joke around about it a little bit."

Professionals snagged Fraser as he was making a comeback via television shows like Doom Patrol, Trust and The Affair. The show premiered after Fraser began winning acclaim for his role in the film The Whale at the Venice Film Festival.

"Originally, the character written in the script is very unlikeable and really a jerk," Welling said. "Very quickly, I realized he was bringing a warmth to it."

Swan is dating Graciela Davila (Elena Anaya), Corbo's ex-girlfriend. Despite their history, Corbo and Swan learn to trust each other.

"Hopefully, it's like Butch Cassidy and Sundance, or the beginning of that," Welling said. "Let's get these guys together and see what they can get into."

Welling said his role on The Winchesters did not come directly as a result of The CW picking up Professionals. Welling remained friends with The Winchesters creator Jensen Ackles, who appeared on Season 4 of Smallville.

Ackles developed the Supernatural prequel and narrates the show. Ackles pitched Welling on playing the younger version of Samuel Campbell, Mary Campbell's (Meg Donnelly) father played by Mitch Pileggi on Supernatural.

Welling has not met Pileggi, but said he responded to the prequel's portrayal of the formation of the demon hunting family.

"It's the family dynamic of struggle and growing up, identity and who you are," Welling said. "How do you break away? Those are all very constant themes."

The Winchesters airs at 8 p.m. EDT and Professionals at 9 p.m. Tuesdays on The CW.