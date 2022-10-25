Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 25, 2022 / 1:13 PM

'Fleishman is in Trouble' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes star in FX adaptation

By Annie Martin
1/6
Jesse Eisenberg stars in a TV adaptation of "Fleishman is in Trouble." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ac4ec04f71798bad045fda2e0bc4ecbe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jesse Eisenberg stars in a TV adaptation of "Fleishman is in Trouble." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of the new series Fleishman is in Trouble.

The network shared a trailer for the comedy-drama series Tuesday featuring Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes.

Advertisement

Fleishman is in Trouble is based on the Taffy Brodesser-Akner novel of the same name. Brodesser-Akner wrote and created the show and serves as an executive producer.

The new series follows Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), a 40-something doctor whose ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears without a trace after their divorce.

Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody co-star as Toby's friends Libby and Seth.

"Fleishman is in Trouble is the story of a recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return," an official description reads.

Advertisement

Fleishman is in the Trouble will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 17 on FX on Hulu.

Read More

'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen to perform James Corden regrets 'rude' comment at restaurant What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
TV // 49 minutes ago
'Doctor Who' moves to Disney+ outside U.K. and Ireland
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Doctor Who" will stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and other regions beginning with Season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa.
Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights
TV // 10 hours ago
Tom Welling celebrating unique moment of 'Winchesters'/'Professionals' nights
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Tom Welling discusses his Tuesday nights on The CW where he's starring in both "Professionals" and "The Winchesters."
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Succession' teaser confirms spring release for Season 4
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Succession," a comedy-drama series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, will return for a fourth season on HBO.
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
TV // 1 day ago
'Cobra Kai' stars reunite for 'wacky,' 'light-hearted' adventures in 'Batwheels'
NEW YORK, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena say they wanted to lend their voices to characters in the new animated series, "Batwheels," because it is the first DC Comics adaptation made especially for preschoolers.
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
TV // 1 day ago
'1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
TV // 1 day ago
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actress Jodie Whittaker's turn as the first female Doctor Who ended Sunday night with a twist that saw the titular time-traveler regenerate as none other than David Tennant.
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
TV // 2 days ago
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- ABC said it has ordered additional episodes of its freshman drama, "The Rookie: Feds."
'One Hundred Years of Solitude': Netflix teases series adaptation
TV // 4 days ago
'One Hundred Years of Solitude': Netflix teases series adaptation
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "One Hundred Years of Solitude," a new series based on the Gabriel García Márquez novel, is coming to Netflix.
'Boiling Point' film getting BBC sequel series
TV // 4 days ago
'Boiling Point' film getting BBC sequel series
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The BBC has ordered five hour-long episodes of a series that will pick up six months after the events depicted in the hit film "Boiling Point."
What to stream this weekend: 'Matriarch,' 'House of the Dragon'
TV // 4 days ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Matriarch,' 'House of the Dragon'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Matriarch," "The Peripheral," "Acapulco," "From Scratch," "Ghostwriter," "Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars," "Doctor Who" and "House of the Dragon" are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement